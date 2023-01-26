Sundance 2023: Slow, Girl, Mami Wata

Awash in Laurynas Bareiša's gorgeous, warm cinematography, Marija Kavtaradze's deeply felt romance "Slow" unfolds like the memory of a faded romance, where even the worst fights are perpetually wrapped in hopeful rays of sunlight. But even that false sunshine can't hide the bittersweet undercurrent of regret that tends to linger in these kinds of memories.

Intensely passionate contemporary dancer Elena (Greta Grinevičiūtė) uses her body to express her emotions and internalized trauma on the dance floor, but also in her interpersonal relationships. She gets off from the charge of electricity shared by two people in the middle of a heavy flirtation. The more ruminative interpreter Dovyda (Kęstutis Cicėnas) on the other hand expresses himself through conversation and small, thoughtful gestures. Yet, the two fall for each other almost instantaneously. The immediate, intimate chemistry between Grinevičiūtė and Cicėnas, and Kavtaradze's careful use of close-ups, reminds us what it looks like when two perfectly matched stars ignite cinematic magic.

Despite their connection, which Elena describes as feeling like they've known each other forever, is overwhelming. But after Dovyda tells her he is asexual, she has trouble at first understanding what he could even get from a relationship with her. She is so used to connecting with men only on a sexual level, a relationship mostly built on an intellectual, almost mystical connection leaves her bewildered.

Kavtaradze’s sharp script finds parallels between this indefinable connection with that of a high school friend of Elena's who has dedicated her life to God and lives in a monastery. As Elena attempts to understand her connection with Dovyda she looks to her friend's situation for help. Wisely, there are no easy answers to be found in the situation of another. Elena and Dovyda must decide if their love for each other can really conquer all, or if they must find someone who can match their physical and emotional needs.

"Slow" announces Kavtaradze as a director with keen insight into human psychology and a true knack for working with actors, while the precision and emotional heft of what Grinevičiūtė and Cicėnas bring to their characters should not be overlooked when discussing the year's great performances.

The same cannot be said for “Girl,” the compassionate, yet poorly executed debut feature from writer-director Adura Onashile. Her background is in theater and the lack of cinematic experience shows through Onashile's disjointed, frustratingly opaque script, odd staging and camera framing, the film’s missing a sense of place, and editing choices that undercut her actors’ performances and muddle the story at its heart.