Bright Wall/Dark Room July 2022: Bad Times at the El Royale: You Think I Can’t See You for Who You Really Are? by Sarah Welch-Larson

The camera maintains that steady gaze throughout the rest of the story as well. Billy Lee is not going to change; he’s going to keep using people, and he’s going to keep changing the rules of the game he’s playing when it best suits him. He starts a game of roulette with two of the other hotel occupants, forcing them to choose red or black. Only after the ball in the wheel lands on its designated color does he reveal the stakes of the game: shooting the unlucky player who chose poorly. The other characters don’t matter in his eyes. While the others are still processing their shock, he pulls out a length of Miles’ film reel, examining it by firelight; he remarks that the reel is worth a lot of money because of who’s in it, but his attitude is one of detached disinterest. When he scans the celluloid, it’s as though he’s bored already, a detached observer unable to engage in the very real drama in front of him. He can see the film in front of him, but seeing is an entirely different act from caring. The people in the reel—and the living people around him—are objects, just like they were to hotel management.

Darlene knew what kind of a man Billy Lee was the moment he walked through the door. “You think I don’t see you for who you really are?” she asks him. She’s seen her share of con men and players; she knows how casually he holds the value of a human life. It’s obvious to her that he’ll throw away Rose when he gets bored with her, just like he’ll throw away all the rest of the hotel guests when he gets bored of them. Darlene refuses to play by the rules of Billy Lee’s game, the game he’s willing to change and manipulate to come out on top. She’s seen it all before, and she knows that to give Billy Lee a chance is to give him a foothold in her life; he’ll use any foothold he can to climb over the rest of humanity. She refuses to engage with him at all. She doesn’t find his charisma intriguing, because she knows it to be the front for a man who’ll burn down the world, then sit back and watch the flames, all to ease his boredom.

*

Drew Goddard isn’t interested in titillation; he’s interested in uncovering the truths about his characters through a camera’s lens. He won’t pin them in place with their worst acts. Under his careful direction, watching becomes a redemptive act instead of a condemning one: we see characters at their worst, and in so doing, we see them for who they really are. They aren’t reduced to their worst days and actions; they’re people, good and bad, flawed and whole.

It’s crucial that the audience never sees the contents of Miles’ film reel. Simply knowing that it exists is enough; we don’t need to see the individual frames to know who the occupants are, and what they did with each other, and how. Showing the contents of the film would have cheapened their memory, rendering us voyeurs alongside the men who ordered the film made in the first place. The people in the reel get to maintain their existence as people in the imagination, rather than being reduced to sordid images of bodies on celluloid. If we’d seen them, we’d have been titillated; we might have been delighted or felt guilty, but the end result would have been the same. Those two people, real or imaginary, would have been reduced to an act that they thought they were doing in private, horribly commodified for public consumption and private gain.