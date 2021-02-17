Bright Wall/Dark Room February 2021: Who Could Ask for Anything More?: Watching Gene Kelly From a Child's-Eye View by Ethan Warren

He had rhythm. He had style. Who could ask for anything more?

—

In 2018, a few days before my daughter’s second birthday, my wife went into labor, heralding the arrival of a little brother. It was a long, anxious, rainy day and this small bundle of nerves—only barely able to grasp what was going on but very much aware that something was going on—required captivating distraction. The time would have seemed ideal to reach for the remote and sink the morning into a movie, but we had only recently introduced screens into her life and she had yet to be fully gripped by the concept. We had begun with easy choices from the Disney Animation and Pixar canons, and while each one had intrigued her for a time, her ability to sit still had not yet evolved to the point of enjoying an entire feature. If the denizens of Wonderland and Andy’s room had failed to engage, it was hard to imagine what might. An outside-the-box pick was clearly in order.

With a 103-minute runtime that well exceeded any movie we’d tried before, 1952’s Singin’ in the Rain might have seemed a bad bet. But, I reasoned, perhaps the rhythms of classic Hollywood might sync with her mental wavelength in a way those more frenetic animated efforts had failed to do. Singin’ in the Rain isn’t precisely a relaxed movie, opening as it does with a kinetic years-spanning montage that relies on a keen appreciation of ironic counterpoint between dialogue and image, but without a moment’s hesitation, my daughter was transfixed. Curled up on the couch at the sort of impossible angle comfortable only to pre-toddlers—one knee elevated and the other splayed; right arm wrapped fully around left shoulder; weight held entirely on one hip—her eyebrows bunched with focus. She leaned forward with intrigue. She melted back into absolute relaxation. The Tinseltown angst of silent pictures giving way to talkies could hardly have been less comprehensible to her, but in a Gene Kelly movie, dialogue is so often beside the point. The meaning of any given scene is conveyed just as well through heightened body language—Debbie Reynolds bursting ecstatic from a cake only for her face to fall into shocked dismay at the sight of Kelly’s bemusement; Kelly and Reynolds leaning, longing, against opposite sides of a ladder on an empty soundstage backed by a rear-projected sunset. In his 1992 BFI Classics volume on Singin’ in the Rain, Peter Wollen argues that “Kelly succeeded in recapturing for the cinema an aesthetic which had been almost lost since the silent days:” the expressive power of the human form as superior to the relatively paltry efforts of language.

Only once during that first viewing did my daughter leave the couch. During the tongue-twisting tap-dance duet between Kelly and Donald O’Connor—Moses supposes his toeses are roses, but Moses supposes erroneously!—she abruptly hopped down, and though I feared we’d exceeded the limits of her attention, she didn’t leave the room. Instead, she brought herself as close as possible to the screen, craning her gaze upwards to study the flying feet, flailing knees, and whirling arms with unbroken focus. When I look back on that day, I see two major milestones: it was the day my son was born, and—less momentous but easily more surprising—it was the day Gene Kelly convinced my daughter to watch an entire movie.