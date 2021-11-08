Book Excerpt: Hollywood Victory: The Movies, Stars, and Stories of World War II by Christian Blauvelt

“It’s All True was not going to make any cinematic history, nor was it intended to,” Welles said after the war. “It was intended to be a perfectly honorable execution of my job as a goodwill ambassador, bringing entertainment to the Northern Hemisphere that showed them something about the Southern one.” On a pit stop in Miami, he threw together a rough cut of Ambersons with Wise, and recorded the narration you hear in the film. “I went to the projection room at about four in the morning, did the whole thing,” Welles said of his final work on Ambersons, which took place February 4. “And then got on the plane and off to Rio—and the end of civilization as we know it.” He started shooting Carnaval four days later. In addition to his filming work, he’d make radio broadcasts both to the Brazilian people and aimed back at the United States with messages of goodwill from Brazil. One broadcast for NBC Blue on April 18 was simply titled “President Vargas’s Birthday,” a half-hour tribute to the strongman running the country. He’d give in-person lectures and talks to local audiences on subjects such as visual art and Shakespeare, much like Disney’s “El Grupo” had. Disney’s staffers on that trip were at least being paid. Welles, dedicated to the idea of this cultural outreach as pure service, neither received nor requested any payment. It was his pleasure to be a cultural ambassador. It’s also possible he had a covert additional role: to gather intelligence for use in the war about what Vargas and his neighbors were really up to. This was all too much for any one person to handle and expect to keep their vision on their film projects intact. To use the kind of language Welles often employed on his radio shows . . . little did he know that what followed next would result in total disaster.

Film historian Catherine L. Benamou puts it like this: “The ambassadorial appointment would be the first in a series of turning points leading—in ‘zigs’ and ‘zags,’ rather than in a straight line—to Welles’s loss of complete directorial control over both The Magnificent Ambersons and It’s All True, the cancellation of his contract at RKO Radio Studio, the expulsion of his company Mercury Productions from the RKO lot, and, ultimately, the total suspension of It’s All True.” After the Pan Berman / Samuel Briskin era at RKO, the studio fell into the hands of George Schaefer, the most supportive backer Welles ever had in Hollywood and would ever have. But after major financial losses in 1941 and 1942, Schaefer was out as studio president, and so was his ally on the board: Nelson Rockefeller, who had arranged for Welles to go to South America in the first place. Charles Koerner took over in June 1942 and announced a new motto for the studio: “Showmanship in Place of Genius: A New Deal for RKO.” Welles knew this was a swipe at him.

Without the director’s input, RKO ordered Wise to cut forty-three minutes from the preview version of Ambersons, which had already been cut by seventeen minutes. Wise complied. He maintained throughout his life that he was proud of the eighty-eight-minute final cut, which had a shabby new “happy” ending (admittedly much like that of Booth Tarkington’s original novel). Composer Bernard Herrmann did not feel likewise. He ordered that his name be taken out of the credits. Welles said he never would have gone to South America if RKO had not given him assurances he would be allowed to finish editing the film there. “And they absolutely betrayed me and never gave me a shot at it,” he said. “You know, all I could do was send wires . . . But I couldn’t walk out on a job which had diplomatic overtones. I was representing America in Brazil, you see. I was a prisoner of the Good Neighbor Policy. That’s what made it such a nightmare. I couldn’t walk out on Mr. Roosevelt’s Good Neighbor Policy with the biggest single thing that they’d done on the cultural level, and simply walk away. And I couldn’t get my film in my hands.”