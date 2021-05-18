Beauty and the Beasts: On Director Jonathan Glazer





In 1996’s video for Radiohead’s “Street Spirit (Fade Out),” Glazer experiments with time-lapse and slow-motion, sometimes simultaneously. Shot in black and white, the video is about the space between life and death as it starts with lead singer Thom Yorke jumping in slow-motion off a trailer. Glazer then cuts to Yorke lying head-up on a caved-in car, and what follows is a montage of gripping imagery. The band sits outside a few trailers in the desert as lightning cracks in the background. Experimental dancers jump and move gracefully. A shirtless child comes face-to-face with a frothing, barking dog. Later, that same child watches in wonder as a chair is flung in slow-motion in front of him. A man pours paint on his head and tries to throw some at Yorke. As much as the video is Glazer seeing what tricks he can use, he creates tension between the sped-up and slowed down images. Each subject in the video is either running from something, fidgeting, or in mourning (while drummer Phil Selway watches feathers blow in front of his face as if The Flash stole a bird Selway was once holding). Is this heaven? Is this hell? Every frame is lined with as much beauty as there is the sense that something devastating is happening.





In 1997, Glazer won the MTV Video Music Award (a big deal at the time) for “Video of the Year” for his work on Jamiroquai’s “Virtual Insanity.” Here, vocalist Jay Kay moves to avoid a constantly-moving set. As much as the video is memorable for Kay’s plush, black top hat and choreography, Glazer adds that eeriness to the affair with cuts to black crows, roaches, and blood seeping from the floor. The final shot seems like a happy accident as Kay smiles through his teeth as if waiting to hear that the crew needs another take of the entire thing. The choreography is impressive, but so is the sense of claustrophobia and danger—something that arguably wouldn’t exist had Glazer not directed the video.





The approaching evil motif was more obvious in follow-up music videos for Radiohead’s “Karma Police” in 1997 and U.N.K.L.E.’s “Rabbit in Your Headlights” in 1998. Glazer’s theme is given center stage in “Karma Police” as the camera is located in the middle of a car, as if shot from the point of view of a driver. Soon, the car is approaching a man who is running for his life. Dread rises as Yorke appears in the backseat to sing the chorus, “This is what you get when you mess with us.” The video is even more claustrophobic than “Virtual Insanity” as the camera rarely moves out of the car.