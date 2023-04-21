Airwaves: The Top 40 Beauty of the Air Soundtrack

The “Air” soundtrack is smart about fulfilling audiences’ expectations. So, when a movie is set in 1984 about creating a new kind of athletic shoe, we expect to hear Run-DMC’s anthemic “My Adidas.” Cut to a strategy meeting of Adidas marketers scored to “My Adidas.” (The Converse strategy meeting is scored to the muscular ska groove of The Clash’s “Rock the Casbah.”) Even the instrumental queues are smart and hip as the movie uses multiple tracks from cutting-edge electronic outfit Tangerine Dream. (In the ‘80s, there were many schoolyard debates on which was better: Tangerine Dream or Vangelis.) Affleck isn’t even afraid to make a joke at his own character’s expense. Knight, a devout Buddhist and capitalist, is skeptical about signing off on the Jordan presentation. We see him go for a head-clearing jog in his neighborhood. The moment is scored to REO Speedwagon’s “Can’t Fight This Feeling”—the ultimate Corporate Rock anthem for the world’s biggest corporation.

Songs like Squeeze’s “Tempted,” Night Ranger’s “Sister Christian,” and Cyndi Lauper’s “Time After Time” have stood the test of time to become genuine classics. We are startled by the Pavlovian response when snippets of Harold Faltermeyer’s synth-pop instrumental “Axel F” is heard throughout the movie. (The many shout-outs to “Beverly Hills Cop” are Affleck’s sly tribute to “Gigli” director Martin Brest.) These songs have become part of our ever-growing American Pop songbook. But Affleck knows if you listen closely, you will hear more to these songs than their pop surfaces suggest. There’s an undercurrent of political awareness running through most of these songs. Yes, they were escapist pop, but what were they offering an escape from? It turns out the 1980s continue to cast a large shadow over today’s current events. It was a surrealist mix that included Reagan, the introduction of Trump, “Top Gun,” and racial and economic disparity. The pop music of the day offered relief from that reality while holding out the prospect of a better tomorrow.

The movie’s final song selection illustrates this. Most of the songs are woven into the movie’s narrative. No single song is made to stick out more than the others. The exception is the use of Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the U.S.A.,” which plays during a closing montage that shows the fates of the movie’s principal players. Earlier, the song is mentioned when marketing exec Rob Strasser (Jason Bateman) says he listens to the song every morning as he drives to work as a way to get energized for the day. We’ve already seen that Strasser is a fast-talking numbers-cruncher who peppers his speech with pop culture references and slogans as shorthand. (In a brainstorming meeting, he name-checks both Orwell’s 1984 and “Rocky III.”) He tells Sonny that this one morning, he started to pay attention to the lyrics and realized the song wasn’t about what he thought. It’s about a returning Vietnam vet who can’t get a job and ends up homeless while proclaiming he was born in the U.S.A. The song is deceptive yet honest about what it’s saying. Throughout the movie, we are told that a shoe is just a shoe until someone steps into it. What the “Air” soundtrack understands is intrinsic to the enduring power of Top 40 beauty: a song is just a song until the listener hears it.

"Air" is now playing in theaters.