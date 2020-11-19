Why Sean Connery Was the Best Bond

Sean Connery’s biggest achievement as 007 was turning a killer with more than a few quirks and flaws into the ultimate admirable hero. Bond was written for the movies as an all-knowing connoisseur, aware of the precise temperature above which Dom Perignon should never be consumed just the same as the precise number of years gold would remain radioactive if a dirty bomb were to explode beside it. The character of Bond as portrayed by Sean Connery was also, let’s face it, a bit of a bastard, if a lovable one at that. His Bond cheats at golf and backgammon (true, usually in response to a villain’s own deceptions). He commits some pretty dubious actions like spanking away dumb blondes so that “men talk” may take place. He makes sure to include a dalliance with the villains’ henchwomen before he forces them to face the music (“Well, I certainly wouldn’t have killed you before!”). His Bond even went as far as blackmailing a naïve masseuse into surrendering herself to him at the risk of losing her job in “Thunderball” (“Well, my silence could have a price!”). It was easy to forgive these indiscretions not just because his Bond came from a far less politically correct time (let’s face it, Daniel Craig would never get away with such things these days) but mostly thanks to Connery’s charisma. In lesser hands, he would have seemed like a heartless assassin who prioritizes getting the most pleasure out of life.

Connery looked merely comfortable in the role as the writers injected more humor with every picture. Notice the difference in the exchanges between his Bond and the villains Dr. No and Auric Goldfinger. The early ones were dead serious and menacing while in the latter he spent a good deal of time targeting the evildoer’s ego and invariably hitting a bullseye. It is true that Connery never got the opportunity to play Bond in the tougher entries of the series where the character is brutally tortured or where he suffers the loss of a close one. If anyone should wonder how he could have done in a meatier Bond role, there are later examples in his career such as his role as Jimmy Malone in Brian DePalma’s “The Untouchables.”

How does Connery compare to other Bonds? Even though Timothy Dalton clearly had the presence required for the role, and was great in the action scenes, his character was often written as too decent, and caring, a far cry from Connery’s lovable weasel. Some people detest Roger Moore’s interpretation, but when given the right material in the right doses as in “The Spy Who Loved Me,” he came up with one of the best films of the series. Unlike Connery, Moore clearly wasn’t at his best in the few spots when he tried to act tough with women (see the Maud Adams shower scene in “The Man with the Golden Gun”) but he could play the lovable prick as well as anybody. Unfortunately, he tended to go a bit too far with the humor and most of the series’ embarrassing moments seem to belong to him (see the Tarzan yell in “Octopussy” or the snowboard “California Girls” moment from “A View to a Kill”). Moore was also allowed to grow too old in the role even if he made some of the most purely entertaining films in the series.