The Shining: An Odyssey of Madness

From the opening scene, Kubrick does not hide his intention. Shrouded in insidiousness from the synthesizer performance of “Dies Irae” on the soundtrack, this spooky opening scene steadily looks over a small car driving toward the hotel. It is followed by a banal meeting between a hotel manager and Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson), who happens to be hired as the hotel's caretaker during its upcoming closing period. The hotel manager tentatively warns Jack that the hotel can be completely shut off from the outside world during snowy winter days, and he even mentions a terrible incident involving a former caretaker of the hotel. Jack assures the hotel manager that he and his family will be all right: “And as far as my wife is concerned, I’m sure she’ll be absolutely fascinated when l tell her. She’s a confirmed ghost story and horror film addict.”

Meanwhile, we also learn about Jack’s wife, Wendy (Shelley Duvall), and their young son Danny (Danny Lloyd). Danny happens to have a sort of psychic power, and his imaginary friend shows him a series of disturbing moments implying what may happen in the hotel. During her following conversation with a doctor who checks on Danny, Wendy casually reveals Jack’s alcoholism and how this serious human flaw of his led to a traumatic incident for both her and Danny some time ago.

Once Jack and his family enter the Overlook, the movie frequently emphasizes how big and wide the hotel looks inside—especially when they are the only people inside the hotel after its closing day. As the camera steadily follows its main characters moving around here and there in the hotel, their surrounding environment often feels as vast as the space background of “2001: A Space Odyssey.” There seems to be no possible way out for them at times, as reflected when the camera ominously looks down upon Wendy and Danny wandering inside a big hedge maze right next to the hotel building.

Around that point, Jack is already tumbling toward madness, so we depend more on Danny and Wendy’s perspective. Still, neither is very reliable because they become psychologically isolated in their own way too. After experiencing something scary in a certain room in the hotel, Danny’s mind is much more unsettled than before, and those horrific visions of his soon come quite true to his petrified horror. In the case of Wendy, she desperately tries to get things under her meager control, but there inevitably comes a point where she finds herself swept into her terror and confusion.