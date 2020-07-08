Saying Goodbye: Revisiting Lulu Wang’s The Farewell

In the beginning of Lulu Wang’s film, she establishes the affectionate relationship between Billi Wang (Awkwafina) and her grandmother, who is usually called “Nai Nai” (Zhao Shuzhen). Although she has lived with her parents for more than 25 years in the U.S. since they left their hometown Changchun, China, Billi still remains close to her grandmother, and their mutual affection is apparent. Billi and Nai Nai, who is still living in Changchun, talk on the phone at the beginning of the film. Billi's current life in New York City has not gone as well as she wanted, but she pretends that everything is alright because she does not want to make her dear grandmother worry, and Nai Nai does not tell Billi anything about her latest medical examination because she does not want any fuss about that.

However, not long after speaking with her grandmother, Billi learns from her parents that her grandmother has been diagnosed with terminal lung cancer. Although it's quite possible that Nai Nai will die within a few months, Billi’s parents and the other family members including Nai Nai’s younger sister have already decided that they should not tell anything about that to Nai Nai, because they want Nai Nai to live her remaining life as peacefully and painlessly as possible. While Nai Nai is told that she is healthy as usual, her younger sister and other family members hasten the wedding of Billi’s male cousin and his fiancée, and this ceremony will function as a convenient excuse for them and other relatives and friends to come and see Nai together for the last time.

Despite her parents telling her not to because she may not keep the secret well, Billi eventually arrives in Changchun. Her unexpected arrival certainly causes some nervousness among her parents and other family members, but Nai Nai warmly greets her dear granddaughter as before, and that makes Billi feel even more conflicted. She manages to hide her growing grief from Nai Nai, but she also wonders more whether Nai Nai deserves to know the truth. That naturally generates tension between her and the other family members, who firmly believe that, like any other Chinese family under such a circumstance, they must dutifully carry grief and other hard emotional burdens till that inevitable point when the truth cannot be hidden from Nai Nai any longer.