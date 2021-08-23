Pushing Forward: On the Power of The Disciple

During the first half of the movie, which is set Mumbai, India in 2006, we see the daily life of a young Indian classical music vocalist named Sharad Nerulkar (Aditya Modak). He has been under the tutelage of a respected guru for several years, and, like any other young and scrappy musician, he is hungry for more recognition, strenuously pushing himself toward excellence. Besides practicing a lot, he sometimes participates in a group meditation session for his spiritual stability and purity, which may enhance his talent and performance. To remind him of artistic ideal and integrity he also often listens to the old recording of the private lecture given by a legendary vocalist, who was incidentally his guru’s mentor.

Alas, these things still seem to be out of Sharad’s reach, no matter how much he tries. While sharply pointing out his pupil’s errors from time to time, Sharad’s guru later tells him that he should have more patience in addition to being willing to hone his skill and talent more for many following years, but Sharad cannot help but feel pressured and frustrated at times. When he participates in a local competition, he gives a fairly good performance in front of the judges, but he is not quite good enough, and that is another blow to his aspiration.

When he is not practicing, Sharad works at a small company, where he handles a bunch of recordings from obscure vocalists, but this job does not look that promising or rewarding at all. At a big convention for Indian classic music performance, he and his colleague try to sell the CD copies of their collected recordings, but nobody is interested in their products. Not so pleased with how his musical field has been less popular and more obscure, he bitterly talks about the current trend in Indian classical music when he later has a dinner with his colleague.