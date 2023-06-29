Magnolia: One Day in the Valley

Like many other similar films—Robert Altman’s “Short Cuts” (1993) and Paul Haggis’ “Crash” (2004)—the movie focuses on many characters in a complex web of connections of which we are only partially aware. As each of their stories interconnects or resonates in one way or another, we naturally come to muse more on coincidence and inevitability in our life. We cannot help but wonder: Is this just a mere coincidence or actually a macabre joke of fate?

The central story element uniting these characters is a fictional popular TV quiz show, and the film's first act details their respective connections with that production. We meet the longtime host of the TV quiz show, and then we gather how things have been messy in his professional and private life. We meet a dying man who is the producer of the TV quiz show, and then we get to know how his two family members have been tormented in their own way. We meet a smart little kid who has been the rising star of the TV quiz show, and then we observe the bitter parallels between this deeply unhappy boy and one pathetic loser who was once not so different from him many years ago. In addition, we also meet a good-hearted but lonely police officer who has longed for love and connection for some time. Then we watch him tentatively approaching a very troubled young woman after their accidental encounter.

As the movie shuffles among its numerous main characters, we notice how miserable many are. For instance, after learning that he has only a few months to live due to his terminal illness, Jimmy Gator (Philip Baker Hall), the aging host of the TV quiz show, attempts to have a kind of reconciliation with his estranged daughter, but Claudia (Melora Walters) is still angry and resentful due to his sexual abuse in the past. His unexpected visit only makes her quite furious and hysterical, while his wife Rose (Melinda Dillon) wonders more about what happened between them.

In the case of Earl Partridge (Jason Robards), another guilt-ridden dying figure involved with the TV quiz show, time is virtually running out for him second by second as he is on his deathbed. While his wife Linda (Julianne Moore) is coping with her growing guilt about neglecting her older husband for years, Earl wants to see the only son he abandoned a long time ago, and his caring nurse Phil (Philip Seymour Hoffman) is quite willing to help as much as he can. However, locating and then contacting Earl’s son is rather difficult, even though he has been well-known in the area under his changed name.