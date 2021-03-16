A Celebration of Lee Isaac Chung's Minari

Jacob then embarks on the first steps in his farm business. It goes without saying that he will have to handle lots of things including getting the water for his crops, but it looks like he may succeed in the end as long as he keeps trying. In addition, he happens to hire some shabby old guy who turns out to have been to South Korea once, and this rather eccentric old dude, entertainingly played by Will Patton, is willing to help Jacob more than expected.

Because Jacob and Monica still have to work at a local hatchery for making their ends meet, they need someone who can babysit David and Anne during their absence: enter Monica’s mother Soon-ja (Youn Yuh-jung) soon comes from South Korea. While Monica is glad to have someone to lean on as her husband is mostly occupied with his farm work, David cannot not accept his grandmother that well in comparison. She feels like a total stranger to him from the beginning, and David is not so pleased when he later has to sleep with his grandmother in his bedroom at night.

Although Soon-ja is not very grandmotherly in American way besides “smelling like Korea,” it does not take much time for David to develop a bond between him and his grandmother, who is a colorfully unconventional old woman in addition to being your average no-nonsense Korean grandmother. She likes to drink a certain soft drink brand which she often calls “water from the mountains” (guess what that is, folks), she enjoys watching pro-wrestling matches on TV, and she also gladly teaches David a traditional card game named hwatu, which I have not still mastered yet, being a lousy and disinterested card player. She and her grandchildren often stroll together around here and there, and she is delighted when she finds a small but ideal place for growing minari, a Korean water plant which is usually used as an herb for various dishes here in South Korea.

As Jacob and his family get more accustomed to the new environment surrounding them, the movie occasionally provides several amusing moments associated with cultural difference. While local people are mostly friendly to their new neighbors, Jacob and his family cannot help but feel awkward as outsiders when they attend a church service along with a bunch of local people. There's also a little funny moment when Anne encounters a young local girl who has no idea on Anne’s ethnic background from the very start.