Three of Quentin Tarantino’s Most Beloved Features Get the 4K Steelbook Treatment

Is it still cool to love Quentin Tarantino? It’s hard to tell. It could just be the controversies around both “The Hateful Eight” and “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood,” or the fact that it’s been six years since he made a movie. And given he does not appear to have anything near done enough to come out this year, we’re currently in the longest stretch between QT flicks in his notable career. It’s hard to believe, but Tarantino might be in need of a comeback by the time his reportedly final film releases. However, physical media collectors are already in a bit of a QT renaissance given last month’s stunning Arrow release of “Inglorious Basterds” and the wicked cool collection of steelbooks that hit stores the same month of three of Tarantino’s best flicks, launching “Jackie Brown” and both volumes of “Kill Bill” for the first time in 4K, and re-releasing the excellent steelbook edition of “Reservoir Dogs” with one of the coolest covers in the history of the form.

Each of the four releases comes with a 4K Blu-ray version of the film and a standard DVD version. The main draws for each release are the transfers of the films themselves and the nifty packaging, complete with new art on the three 4K debuts. Special features are slight, but the transfers are gorgeous, and the films themselves are even better than you remember. History seems to have come around on “Jackie Brown,” considered a disappointment on its release after the massive success of “Pulp Fiction,” but now widely regarded as one of Tarantino’s best. I’ve long held out hope that we would get a 4K version of “Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair,” the full version of the story of The Bride with a few notable alterations, but these releases will do for now. They look and sound absolutely incredible, and I was blown away by a revisit to “Vol. 2,” a movie that probably should have won both Uma Thurman and David Carradine Oscars. It has plenty of action but also works in such interesting melancholic notes. The first scene alone is a masterpiece. More details on special features below. Don’t miss these.

