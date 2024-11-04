VOTE for KAMALA HARRIS/TIM WALZ (Character Counts)

Dear Fellow Americans:

Earlier in the year, I recorded a PSA (public service announcement) encouraging civility in our political discourse. At that time, it was a purely non-partisan effort. But since then, my choice for President has become crystal clear: Kamala Harris. I choose character, civility, stability, integrity and leadership. I want to maintain an America that stands for freedom, democracy and unity. Also, The Wall Street Journal just last week stated that the American economy is the envy of all of our peers around the world. Ms. Harris has additional plans to strengthen the middle class and to tackle the immigration issue. Her background as a prosecutor, State’s Attorney and District Attorney will be helpful in law-and-order initiatives. As a gun owner, she believes in the Second Amendment, self-defense, but also in strong laws to protect the American public. She values women’s rights to their own bodily autonomy and will do everything to help reinstate what the Dobbs decision removed. And her diplomacy, strategic thinking and clear-headedness will be needed in international affairs. The joy and goodwill she brings will be a welcome addition to our general well-being. Kamala Harris has promised to be a President for all the people. She said she will come to us with a “To Do List” rather than an “Enemies List.” This sounds like the idea and promise for America that I would like to maintain.

Below I am including information to remind you how to vote and how to help in this last 24 hour period.

God Bless America and I hope we are able to add two new words to our lexicon: Madam President!

Best,

Chaz Ebert

