Chaz Ebert Calls for Candidates and Elected Officials to Give a FECK and Pledge to Restore Civility to Political Discourse

Ebert’s call to action urges leaders from both political parties to commit to civil discourse not only through the November election but as an ongoing commitment to effective governance. She specifically calls on members of Congress and all candidates seeking elected office to adopt and practice the FECK Principles.

To emphasize her point, Ebert will distribute copies of It’s Time to Give a FECK to Congressional representatives and local politicians, encouraging them to use it as a guiding framework for this initiative.

“I believe that embracing Forgiveness, Empathy, Compassion, and Kindness is essential to restoring faith in our political system,” said Chaz Ebert. “It’s urgent that our leaders adopt these principles to set a powerful example for our nation and help unify our communities. They can still advocate strongly for their positions while upholding these values, and directly contribute to a more civil and compassionate political climate."

Ebert’s vision for this initiative aligns closely with the core messages of her book, emphasizing the relevance of the FECK Principles to the current political landscape. Detailed within the book are practical steps for embracing these principles and fostering a more civil and compassionate climate that can transform political discourse and unify communities.

About Chaz Ebert

Chaz Ebert is the CEO of Ebert Digital LLC, publisher of the preeminent movie review site RogerEbert.com; and legal adviser and TV and movie producer at Ebert Productions. For twenty-four years, she shared a life with Pulitzer Prize-winner Roger Ebert. In their work to foster empathy through cinema, they established the Ebertfest Film Festival and the Roger Ebert Center for Film Studies at the University of Illinois. Chaz has passionately continued to lead all events while nurturing film critics, filmmakers, and technologists through the Roger Ebert Fellowship. She awards the Golden Thumb and Ebert Humanitarian Awards to filmmakers who exhibit an unusually compassionate view of the world.