Video: Smithsonian's History Film Forum Panel on It's a Wonderful Life featuring Nell Minow

Roger Ebert awarded the film four stars and inducted it into his Great Movies series in 1999, writing, "What is remarkable about 'It's a Wonderful Life' is how well it holds up over the years; it's one of those ageless movies, like 'Casablanca' or 'The Third Man,' that improves with age. Some movies, even good ones, should only be seen once. When we know how they turn out, they've surrendered their mystery and appeal. Other movies can be viewed an indefinite number of times. Like great music, they improve with familiarity. 'It's a Wonderful Life' falls in the second category."