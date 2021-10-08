The Road Up Opens Tonight, October 8th, at the Gene Siskel Film Center

"The Road Up" creates a powerful mosaic of the struggles that millions of Americans face every day in a precarious and unforgiving economy—the daunting and often interconnected barriers that prevent so many from joining the economic mainstream. Because when everything behind you is wreckage, and everything in front is an obstacle, how do you find the road up? In her three-and-a-half star review published today, RogerEbert.com Assistant Editor Nell Minow wrote, "This film will nourish the glimmer of hope in all who watch it, hope for Mr. Jesse and his students but also the little glimmers we sometimes overlook in ourselves."

Siskel and Jacobs will be in attendance for post-screening Q&As throughout the film's run at the Siskel Center (you can purchase tickets and find the full list of showtimes here). Proof of COVID vaccination (or 72-hour negative test) will be required for entry, and masks will be mandatory for all patrons and theater staff. The theater will be limited to 80% capacity, and additional safety protocols will be in place.