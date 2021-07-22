Reprint of Thumb and Thumber: Celebrating Twenty Years of Siskel & Ebert

September marked the start of the 20th TV season for movie reviewers Gene Siskel and Roger Ebert--an impressive achievement in the capricious world of television, especially for a show whose format has remained basically unchanged over two decades: two newspaper guys sitting around talking about the movies and showing film clips.

Of course, these aren’t just any two guys. They are the most recognized, the most watched and the most influential critics in the world, an American pop culture institution.

Though each maintains solo gigs and projects (neither would be interviewed for this article), they are forever inextricably linked in the public consciousness: Siskel and Ebert, Ebert and Siskel, Thumb and Thumber.

Their half-hour, Disney-syndicated show “Siskel & Ebert” is seen in 180 markets spanning 95% of the country (it airs locally on KABC Channel 7 on Sunday nights at 6:30). Only ahandful of current programs--"Meet the Press,” “The Tonight Show,” “ABC’s Wide World of Sports,” “Saturday Night Live” and “60 Minutes” among them--have been on the air longer.

With their opposable thumbs on the pulse of mainstream moviegoers, Siskel and Ebert have empowered the populace to become home-grown critics by employing the up-or-down gesture that has become their signature. So how does the film industry rate them? Thumbs up, mostly.

“They are so incredibly knowledgeable, but they speak a language you can easily understand,” said Michele Maheux, director of communications for the Toronto International Film Festival, which honored them this year.

“The thing I’ve always liked about them is they are just two guys who really like movies,” said John Dahl, whose “Red Rock West” and “The Last Seduction” were championed by Siskel and Ebert. “They review movies from that passion for the art of filmmaking. They have no other agenda. They walk into a theater and say, ‘Go ahead, entertain me.’ That’s why they’re so popular.”