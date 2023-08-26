National Cinema Day to Offer $4 Movie Tickets on Sunday, August 27th

The Cinema Foundation, a non-profit branch of the National Association of Theatre Owners, has named this Sunday, August 27th, National Cinema Day, a one-day event that will see participating locations sell movie tickets for prices as low as four dollars. This special effort aiming to reinvigorate moviegoing will occur at more than 3,000 theaters across the U.S., comprising 30,000 or so participating screens, which constitutes nearly 75% of all screens in the country.

In addition to this summer's mega-hits, "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer," other new releases moviegoers can view on the big screen for a discounted price this Sunday, all of which have been well-reviewed on our site, include Emma Seligman's "Bottoms," Ellie Foumbi's "Our Father, the Devil" and Charlotte Regan's "Scrapper."

To find a theater near you participating in National Cinema Day, visit the event's official site.