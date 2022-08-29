National Cinema Day to Offer $3 Movie Tickets on Saturday, September 3rd

This timing of National Cinema Day is especially apt, since this past weekend's collective box office, totaling a mere $52.7 million, was its lowest grossing since February. Organizers hope that this one-day discounted price could create buzz for the fall season’s slate of releases, and has reportedly described the initiative as a trial for what could become an annual event. National Cinema Day marks the first movie-going-discount affair of this scale in the modern age, incorporating competing theater chains and independent locations. U.K. cinemas will also be participating in their own National Cinema Day event on Sept. 3rd.

The event aligns with the Labor Day weekend’s release of “Spider-Man: No Way Home, The More Fun Stuff Version,” an extended edition of last holiday season’s Marvel mega-hit, which earned $804 million at the domestic box office. Other new releases moviegoers can view on the big screen for a discounted price this Saturday, all of which have been well-reviewed on our site, include George Miller's "Three Thousand Years of Longing," Abi Damaris Corbin's "Breaking" and John Patton Ford's "Emily the Criminal."

To find a theater near you participating in National Cinema Day, visit the event's official site.