My Night at the Critics Choice Celebration of Black Cinema and Television

I started attending film awards ceremonies with my late husband Roger almost thirty-five years ago. In those early years, I observed that few ceremonies included Black entertainers as award winners or even attendees. Over the years, there has been a movement to bring attention to the issue. And between the inception of the African-American Film Critics Association (“AAFCA”), the “Oscars-so-White” movement, an actual awards ceremony dubbed “The Black Oscars,” the Independent Spirit Awards, and now the Critics Choice Association’s (“CCA”) Celebration of Black Cinema and TV, there has been much progress in recognition of the fine work by African-American actors, directors, producers, composers and entertainers in general.

Sheryl Lee Ralph and Cynthia Erivo, Getty Images for Critics Choice Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Getty Images for Critics Choice Mario Van Peebles and sons showing images of Melvin Van Peebles, photo credit: Sonia Evans

Monday night, December 9, in Los Angeles at the Fairmont Hotel, the entire ballroom was filled with a beautifully attired crowd of entertainers, directors, showrunners, executives, actors, their families, and their agents gathered in celebration of Black cinema and television. Jay Pharoah served as the Master of Ceremonies, and he was hilarious.

Jay Pharoah, Getty Images for Critics Choice Shawn Edwards, Jay Pharoah, Getty Images for Critics Choice

However, he started on a reverential note, recalling Melvin van Peebles as the original trailblazer. In the audience was Mario Van Peebles and his sons, honoring Melvin.

Ava DuVernay and Kris Bowers, Getty Images for Critics Choice Kelly Rowland and Tyler Perry, Getty Images for Critics Choice Chaz Ebert and Sonia Evans, Getty Images for Critics Choice

This majority-Black event was the brainchild of Shawn Edwards, who is also a co-founder of AAFCA. Shawn said the idea for the event came to him on the 100th anniversary of Oscar Micheaux’s founding of the first Black film studio. This year marked the seventh edition of this celebration of Black Cinema. It was co-hosted by CCA CEO Joey Berlin and Shawn Edwards, with Shawn as the Executive Producer. The event was produced by Madelyn Hammond and Javier Infante.

I have attended several of these events, but this year the speeches were so heartfelt and meaningful that the audience was moved to emotions ranging from tears to wild applause. There was a feeling that the event was substantive, ranging far beyond entertainment with frequent references to why representation was essential. Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, who received the Social Impact Award from RaMell Ross (“Nickel Boys”), spoke forcefully and inspiringly about helping people in the communities when they needed it the most. Tyler Perry, when receiving the Icon Award from Kelly Rowland (Destiny’s Child), recalled his journey growing up as a child in poverty to now owning a movie studio that was once a Confederate army base. He spoke, humbly, but as we all know, along the way he has helped many many African-Americans in the industry both in front of and behind the cameras.

Lynn Whitfield and daughter, Getty Images for Critics Choice Malcolm D. Lee, Monica Calhoun, Taye Diggs and Harold Perrineau, Getty Images for Critics Choice

As James Brown once sang: “I don’t want nobody to give me nothing. Open up the door, and I’ll get it myself.”

Well, the doors have opened. This year, we have a group of worthy movies and streaming series by or about African Americans in one way or another. Malcolm D. Lee received the Career Achievement Award from Taye Diggs, Harold Perrineau and Monica Calhoun for his 25 years in the business (“The Best Man;” “Undercover Brother;” “Girls Trip”) . He became an audience favorite when he poignantly gave credit to all the Black Women who helped him along the way! Ava DuVernay presented the CCA’s first-ever Composer Award to Kris Bowers, whom she labeled a “Genius.” And Sheryl Lee Ralph lovingly presented Cynthia Erivo with the Actress Award for “Wicked.”

Judy Robles, Jharrel Jerome and Anthony Robles, Getty Images for Critics Choice Ryan Destin, Getty Images for IMDb

Ryan Destiny was dressed like an adorable princess, in contrast to her female boxer character in “The Fire Inside,” for which she was given the Rising Star Award by Brian Tyree Henry. Equally impressive was Jharrel Jerome, who won the Breakthrough Actor Award for “Unstoppable.” It was presented to him by the real wrestler he portrayed in the film, Anthony Robles and his mother Judy Robles. Jharrel’s performance is truly astonishing. Steve McQueen was rewarded as the Director of “Blitz.” But because he was called away for an emergency I was asked to both present his award and accept it on his behalf.

Mara Brock Akil, Angela Patton, and Natalie Rae, Getty Images for Critics Choice John David Washington, Getty Images for Critics Choice

John David Washington was visibly dazed to receive the Actor Award for “The Piano Lesson,” from none other than Jeffrey Wright, who spoke admiringly of Washington’s ability. Regina King was presented the Trailblazer Award by Aldis Hodge, and Jay Pharaoh said he fell in love with her back during the “Room 227” days. No awards show can be complete without Wendell Pierce, and his friend and fellow actor Courtney B. Vance presented him with the Actor Award for the “Elsbeth” series. Natasha Rothwell was praised by Jay Ellis as the ultimate innovator when he gave her the Producer Award for “How To Die Alone.” Mara Brock Akil presented Natalie Rae and Angela Patton with the Documentary Award for “Daughters.” Akil then confided that the film about young girls visiting their incarcerated fathers, was personally close to her heart. All-in-all, it was a powerful night of successes, portending more good things to come as the awards season swings into full bloom.

Below is the list of award winners from the CCA Black Cinema and TV gala, followed by an alphabetized list of movies by or about African-Americans that you don’t want to miss. The movie list is not exhaustive, so I apologize if I have missed any film that should be included.

ORDER OF AWARDS AT CCA CELEBRATION OF BLACK CINEMA AND TV

Wendell Pierce, Actor Award -Series (Elsbeth), presented by Courtney B. Vance Natasha Rothwell, Producer Award (How to Die Alone), presented by Jay Ellis John David Washington, Actor Award (The Piano Lesson), presented by Jeffrey Wright Ryan Destiny, Rising Star Award (The Fire Inside), presented by Brian Tyree Henry Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Social Impact Award (Nickel Boys), presented by RaMell Ross, Ethan Herisse & Brandon Wilson Tyler Perry, Icon Award (The Six Triple Eight), presented by Kelly Rowland Steve McQueen, Director Award (Blitz) presented and accepted by Chaz Ebert Michael Rainey Jr., Rising Star Award -series (Power Book II: Ghost), presented by Wendell Pierce & Naturi Naughton Natalie Rae & Angela Patton, Documentary Award (Daughters), presented by Mara Brock Akil Jharrel Jerome, Breakthrough Actor Award (Unstoppable), presented by Anthony Robles & Judy Robles Kris Bowers, Composer Award (The Wild Robot), presented by Ava DuVernay Cynthia Erivo, Actress Award (Wicked), presented by Sheryl Lee Ralph Regina King, Trailblazer Award (Shirley), presented by Aldis Hodge Malcolm D. Lee, Career Achievement Award, presented by Taye Diggs & Nia Long (joined on stage by Harold Perrineau and Monica Calhoun)

LIST OF MOVIES YOU DON’T WANT TO MISS

“Bird” (dir. Andrea Arnold)

“Blitz” (dir. Steve McQueen)

“Color Book” (dir. David Fortune)

“Daughters” (dirs. Angela Patton, Chad Morris)

“Hard Truths” (dir. Mike Leigh)

“I Saw The TV Glow” (dir. Jane Schoenbrun)

“Nickel Boys” (dir. RaMell Ross)

“Origin” (dir. Ava DuVernay)

“Shirley” (dir. John Ridley)

“The Fire Inside” (dir. Rachel Morrison)

“The Piano Lesson” (dir. Malcolm Washington)

“The Six Triple Eight” (dir. Tyler Perry)

“The Wild Robot” (dir. Chris Sanders)

“We Grown Now” (dir. Minhal Baig)

“Wicked” (dir. Jon M. Chu)

“Unstoppable” (dir. William Goldenberg)