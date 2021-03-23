Four Quick Tips to Help You Enter the No Malice Film Contest

Here are four quick tips to help you when entering the contest...

1.

THE RULES

The No Malice Film Contest encourages youth to take a creative and thoughtful approach to creating social change by writing and directing short films. In order to enter the contest, you must be an Illinois resident between the ages of 11 and 21. Live-action submissions must be between 3 and 7 minutes long, while animated submissions must run a minimum of 45 seconds. Cash prizes for each age bracket (11-14, 15-18 and 19-21) range from $500 to $2,000 and the contest deadline is April 30th, 2021. Winners will receive cash prizes, and their films will be shown at Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum and the Ebertfest film festival. You can find the complete contest rules, information, and recordings of previous sessions by clicking here.

2.

No Malice Film Contest: Second PSA from RogerEbert.com on Vimeo.

THE HISTORY

In the brief PSA embedded above, Chaz Ebert joins Jewel Ifeguni in illuminating the historical inspiration for the contest. The name of the contest is inspired by President Lincoln's Second Inaugural Address in which he called for Americans to end slavery, rebuild the nation and bind up the nation's wounds "with malice toward none, with charity for all." But as we learned during 2020 following the death of George Floyd and the social justice protests across the globe, the wounds still sting. To heal, we must first listen to the expression of people’s pain and lived experiences. Storytelling through film has the power to change hearts and minds. My late husband Roger Ebert said that movies are a machine that generates empathy allowing us to put ourselves in the shoes and emotions of another. Empathy can lead to more understanding and compassion, acts of kindness and or forgiveness. It’s essential that the next generation who will lead us to a better place has a chance to be heard. Perhaps they can help forge a path toward unity and harmony through their art.

3.

THE SEMINAR

On Monday, March 29th, at 6pm CT, we invite contest participants to join the director of the award-winning DePaul/CHA Youth Film programs, Liliane Calfee, for an engaging hour covering filmmaking basics for the classroom. This workshop is intended primarily for teachers because Ms. Calfee will review a mini-curriculum including how to engage youth in story building for film, links on how to best shoot with a mobile phone or tablet, and where to get royalty-free stock footage and sound. It will be invaluable. For the past six years, Liliane Calfee has run summer film intensives for youth (ages 15-20) in public housing within DePaul’s School of Cinematic Arts. The short films have won awards at multiple festivals such as the Academy Award qualifying “Reel Sisters of the Diaspora” (NYC) and have screened nationally and internationally, including the 2019 Cannes Film Festival’s Short Film Corner. To register for this seminar, click here: http://bit.ly/Filmmaking101_NMFC.