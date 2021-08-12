FACETS to Reopen on September 17th, Hold Industry/Press Open House on August 24th

Since FACETS suspended its in-person screenings in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and transitioned to online film programming, select areas within the venue have changed their function and/or have been upgraded to reintroduce it as a dynamic space where communities can come together for transformative and inspiring cinematic experiences.

FACETS’ Advisory Board member Chaz Ebert, Executive Director Karen Cardarelli, and Cinema Program Director Charles Coleman will welcome press and industry to the August 24th event to preview the changes and release the schedule of films to be shown in-person that will resume on Friday, September 17th. "Roger heralded FACETS as a 'temple of great cinema' and a treasure to Chicago and the nation," said Ebert. "I am thrilled to help them continue their important work. In addition to presenting domestic and international cinema to the community, FACETS has one of the most robust film programs for young people in the country, including a film festival that is highly thought of on a global scale. This helps build empathy and understanding between cultures."





Presented in FACETS’ 125-seat theater will be standard art house offerings as well as new programming initiatives. FACETS will continue to present virtual cinema to accommodate audiences unable to attend screenings in its physical venue. In order to engage and enhance the livelihood of Chicago’s wide pool of creatives, FACETS will offer microgrants and discounted theater rental rates for independent filmmakers. More details will be shared at the August 24th event.



Modified, upgraded, and new offerings include The Café, located where the old FACETS Vidéothèque used to be, where FACETS members and patrons can connect, hang out, and dive deeper into FACETS’ offerings and wider film culture while enjoying free Wi-Fi, café items, and free screenings of rare films from the FACETS Catalog. While the physical vidéothèque no longer exists, FACETS members will still be able to rent from organization’s vast holdings of video rental libraries containing rare and classic films enjoyed by cinephiles.

The lobby area has been renovated to give members and patrons a more comfortable environment to spend time and talk about film, and to view more visually driven, installation-based film and video art on a newly added lobby projection system. Cinema 2, formerly a 50-seat theater, has been converted into a studio that is black box flex-space to be used for workshops, non-traditional screenings, receptions. Building repairs have been made to the roof and ceiling in the cinema. Enhancements have been made to ensure there is increased air circulation throughout the facility.