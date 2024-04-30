Facets to Honor Academy Museum President Jacqueline Stewart at the 2024 Screen Gems Benefit

FACETS Executive Director, Karen Carderelli said she is inspired by Jacqueline Stewart’s work in celebrating film, teaching its important history, and shining a light on the work of people of color. "The FACETS Board of Directors are honored to acknowledge her with its Brilliance Award."

FACETS has been a centerpiece of the Chicago and national film scene for 48 years. Proceeds will be directed to FACETS programs including the Bross Scholarship Fund supporting under-resourced youth with free access to Summer Film Camp and the annual Chicago International Children’s Film Festival.

This year the Screen Gems event will feature both an online auction and live auction. The prizes included in the online auction will be festival passes to this year's TCM festival, as well as the 2024 Chicago Critics Film Fest, and a full package of prizes relating to the Academy Museum, including a meet and greet with Ms Stewart. Other prizes include a trip to a modern cabin retreat at Michigan's Orchard on the Lake, a round of golf at the legendary Hillcrest Country Club, and a private party package at FACETS, complete with personalized marquee message.

Bidders can also win Spotlight Passes for next year's Screen Gems Gala and bid on a stay at the Downton Abbey-reminiscent Bowood country house estate in Wiltshire, England. Other prizes include Cubs tickets, guesthouse getaways, and bottles of wine curated by FACETS board members, among others.

All proceeds will be directed to the Bross Scholarship Fund supporting under-resourced youth in Chicago.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.facets.org/screen-gems, by emailing john@facets.org, or by calling (312) 560-3879. Gifts can be made in support of FACETS and its Bross Scholarship Fund at www.facets.org/donate.