Colman Domingo Delivered the Best Performance of 2023 in Rustin, Will Receive AAFCA Award on February 21st

I remember Bayard Rustin. He was sometimes in television news clips, but I recall him most often in Ebony or Jet magazine, his hair combed upwards as if he was a force against the wind. He was a learned intellectual and Domingo brings to life his quick wit and organized strategic thinking. I was impressed by Rustin's obvious intelligence and his passion for justice. Domingo's performance captured the essence of Bayard's soul with such arresting beauty and nuance that it left me floored. Rustin was the architect of 1963’s momentous March on Washington, but was largely overlooked because the organizations feared that his sexuality would be held against the movement. Sadly, it was not just a thought, as homosexual acts were still considered illegal in some jurisdictions at that time.

The film, directed by DGA Award and five-time Tony Award winner George C. Wolfe, shines a long overdue spotlight on the extraordinary man who, alongside giants like the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr., Adam Clayton Powell Jr., and Ella Baker inspired a movement in a march toward freedom. Produced by Academy Award winner Bruce Cohen, Higher Ground’s Tonia Davis and George C. Wolfe, the Netflix film features an all-star cast including Chris Rock, Glynn Turman, Aml Ameen, Gus Halper, CCH Pounder, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Johnny Ramey, Michael Potts, with Jeffrey Wright and Audra McDonald.



In addition to the AAFCA Award, Domingo's performance in "Rustin" has earned him Academy Award, Screen Actors Guild, BAFTA, Critics Choice and Golden Globe nominations for Best Actor. Domingo's portrayal gives the film's titular Black organizer his rightful place in history.

Colman Domingo in "The Color Purple." Courtesy of Warner Bros./Ser Baffo.

For three decades, Colman Domingo has worked in film, television, and theater. He was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award and SAG Ensemble Award for "Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom" and a second Spirit Award and Gotham Award for his work in "Zola". He won the 2022 Emmy Award, an Image and HCA Television Award for his performance as Ali in the critically acclaimed "Euphoria." On stage, Domingo has been nominated for two Tony® awards as well as an Olivier Award. He has also been recognized for his work as a playwright ("A Boy and His Soul") and producer. Domingo co-wrote, produced, and starred in the Academy Award shortlisted animated short film “New Moon” and executive produced and starred in the short film “North Star.” He was also seen last year in the musical adaptation of "The Color Purple," where once again, he gave a strong memorable performance.

