The 15th Annual AAFCA Awards Announces Award Recipients

The African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) announced yesterday the winners of the 15th annual AAFCA Awards honoring outstanding achievement in film and the organization’s selections for their top ten films of the year. Winners will be celebrated at the 15th Annual AAFCA Awards on Wednesday, February 21st, at the Beverly Wilshire, a Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills.

The announcement was made by AAFCA president and co-founder Gil Robertson. “It’s become a tradition to announce our winners on MLK Day,” stated Robertson. “And what a great year for cinema showcasing the vibrant tapestry of Black storytelling, where diversity is not a trend, but an imperative. This year's winners have inspired, challenged, and moved us and we are delighted to celebrate them and their cultural impact.” AAFCA’s Top 10 Films list and the winners of the 15th Annual AAFCA Awards are: