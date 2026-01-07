Chaz Ebert to Guest on Steve Dale’s Booth 46 Podcast Live at Petterino’s

Today, January 7th, 2026, at 5pm CST, Chaz Ebert will join WGN’s Steve Dale for a guest appearance on his podcast, Booth 46. She will be discussing The FECK Awards that recognize individuals and companies in four categories: Forgiveness, Empathy, Compassion, and Kindness. The ceremony will take place Saturday, April 4, 2026, at the Ritz-Carlton Water Tower Place in Chicago. The FECK Awards are on offshoot of her book It’s Time to Give a FECK: Elevating Humanity Through Forgiveness, Empathy, Compassion and Kindness.

Booth 46 is recorded live at Petterino’s Pasticceria, 52 W. Randolph St., in downtown Chicago.

You can check out other episodes here, as well as Chaz’s new appearance when it drops.

From the podcast’s official description:

Petterino’s is not only in the heart of the Loop, it is the heart of the Loop! A modern-day throwback that defines today’s downtown Chicago, iconic Petterino’s is surrounded by theater, culture, and the movers and the shakers of the city. It’s the perfect setting for Booth 46! Recorded live to capture the buzz of the room, each episode will feature the who’s who in Chicago, echoing what Irv Kupcinet once called “the lively art of conversation” from Booth One at the legendary Pump Room. With the feel of live radio, the podcast will highlight the best of what’s happening in and around the Loop—timely, engaging, and full of ideas for experiencing the city. Tune in to see who you’ll hear next from Petterino’s Booth 46!