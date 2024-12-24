Chaz Ebert on “Podtalk with Patrick McDonald”

The Editors
Less than an hour ago
1 min read

Chaz Ebert appeared on “Podtalk with Patrick McDonald” this week to discuss her book It’s Time to Give a FECK: Elevating Humanity Through Forgiveness, Empathy, Compassion and Kindness with the CFCA member and lead critic at HollywoodChicago.com. The full interview is embedded below and click through to the previous link for more information.

