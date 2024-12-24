Chaz Ebert appeared on “Podtalk with Patrick McDonald” this week to discuss her book It’s Time to Give a FECK: Elevating Humanity Through Forgiveness, Empathy, Compassion and Kindness with the CFCA member and lead critic at HollywoodChicago.com. The full interview is embedded below and click through to the previous link for more information.
Chaz Ebert on “Podtalk with Patrick McDonald”
Leave a comment
Related articles
Chaz's Journal
It’s Time to Give a FECK: Elevating Humanity through Forgiveness, Empathy, Compassion and Kindness (book by Chaz Ebert, with Foreword by Tamron Hall)
Chaz's Journal
Chaz Ebert on the Slate Podcast “Death, Sex & Money”
Chaz's Journal
My Night at the Critics Choice Celebration of Black Cinema and Television
Chaz's Journal