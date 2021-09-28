Visionary Deathloop Plays with Gaming Structure and Expectations

You step into the shoes of the tough-talking Colt, an assassin who has been caught in a time loop on an island called Blackreef in the 1960s. Every time Colt dies, the day restarts. Every time it ends, he wakes up on the beach again. Colt retains knowledge from the previous day but has to spend something gained through exploration called Residium to save weapons, trinkets, and superpowered slabs. His job is to figure out how to stop the loop, and he determines that there are eight targets, called Visionaries, spread across Blackreef—if he kills all eight in one day, the loop will end. Easier said than done.

There are four sections to Blackreef (Updaam, Karl’s Bay, Fristad Rock, and The Complex) that can be visited at four times of the day (Morning, Noon, Afternoon, and Evening). The structure of each setting remains largely the same but there can be drastic differences, including sections that are only open during one part of the day or enemies that are more prevalent in a section on another part of the day. Essentially, there are 16 “levels” to explore, gaining new powers, finding new weapons, and, most of all, learning the patterns of the visionaries for that final run that will break the loop when Colt kills eight of them.

Sounds easy enough, right? Well, Colt has an enemy that adds a neat new multiplayer aspect to the game. Her name is Julianna, and her job is to protect the loop. At any point, Julianna can jump into Colt’s path to stop his progress with a high-powered weapon, and the neat thing is that you can actually play Julianna. Yes, real players can jump into what feels like a traditional campaign and wreck your day. And you can do the same to others. If you want to just experience the story without the multiplayer chaos, you can change your settings to do so, but there will sometimes be an AI-controlled Julianna to try and take you out.