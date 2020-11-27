Get Lost in the Experience of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

“Valhalla” is set in 873 A.D. and tells a fictional story of what is basically a Viking invasion of England. After conflict in Norway—that takes hours before the game even presents an opening title screen—Eivor (who can be played male or female) and their brother Sigurd take their supplies and head to England, essentially taking territories as they go. Much of the first 20 hours or so of “Valhalla” consists of clearing outposts across the English landscape, building factions of supporters and enemies as you go. As you do, you’ll build your settlement, opening new sections of it in a way that feels more RPG-esque than some of these games. The game also jumps back to present day to reunite players with Layla Hassan, the modern-day protagonist from “Origins” and “Odyssey” who is technically experiencing this saga via simulation. The narrative incorporates mythology of the culture like Asgard and Odin while staying away from an obvious comparative in the “God of War” series.

The game that sprung to mind more often than “GoW” while playing “Valhalla” was last summer’s “Ghost of Tsushima,” a strong candidate for 2020’s Game of the Year. Both games open with brutal violence, sending their protagonists off on journeys for vengeance and control. Both games employ open-world structures with RPG elements that emerge from their cultures. Both games balance large storytelling segments with quieter mini-games like crafting a haiku in “Ghost” or participating in a “flyting” match in “Valhalla.” And yet there’s a streamlined cohesion to “Ghost” that’s sometimes lacking here. The major and minor missions come together into a whole there, whereas they sometimes feel like padding here.

However, the concerns about repetition and padding in “Valhalla” fade away when it’s really working. There are missions and settings in this game that are simply breathtaking—those times when the “big swing” of ambition that the developers took here really pay off. Like its incredibly varied landscape, it’s a game of incredible highs and lows, although way more of the former than the latter. In 4K on the PlayStation 5, even with the occasional frame rate issue, it’s one of the best-looking games of all time. The detail in the nature around Eivor is stunning. You’ll pause just to look at the ripples on the water or the snow falling through the trees. It’s an experience. (And should be noted that the audio is similarly accomplished with great voice work and score.)

In the end, “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla” works best if you allow yourself to get completely lost in it. A quick “pick up and play” might produce a repetitive fight or two or a mini-game that feels silly. But those aspects are really only very small parts of this experience in the end, and those weaknesses fade against the backdrop of the bigger, gorgeous picture. I still have dozens of hours to spend in this world, and I’m still eager to do so.

Ubisoft provided a review copy of this game.