Riveting Remake of Dead Space Brings Franchise Back to Life

“Dead Space” unfolds in the 26th century, far from the safety of planet Earth. You step into the gravity boots of Isaac Clarke (voiced here by Gunner Wright, who voiced the character in “Dead Space 2” and “Dead Space 3”), a worker on the repair vessel USG Kellion (elements from “Alien” like its working-class crew emerge from the very beginning). The USG Ishimura, a massive mining ship above a planet called Aegis VII, has gone silent, and the Kellion is assigned to investigate. When they’re docking with the Ishimura, something goes horribly wrong, and Clarke has to board the mining vessel to fix the problem. He quickly walks into a nightmare.

The Ishimura has been overrun by what could be called alien zombies. Called Necromorphs, they’re terrifying creatures with massive pointy arms and legs. One of the game’s brilliant approaches to combat in 2008 was to move from the traditional head-shot focus of the shooters of the day to strategic shooting. It’s wise to take the legs out of your enemies first to slow them down. And with the new graphics on the PS5, this aspect of “Dead Space” is incredibly rewarding. It’s just fun to literally dismember your enemy, leaving it crawling towards you before it’s finally dispatched.

That’s if you have the ammo to do so. “Dead Space” feels even more like survival horror than I remembered in that ammunition is scarce enough that I had to literally just swing away and try and beat some enemies to death a few times because all my guns were empty. The customization of combat remains remarkable in that you get a steadily building arsenal that can be upgraded through “nodes” found throughout the game, but everything is really enhanced by something called Stasis, which can be used to slow your enemies and also to grab items from the environment and hurl them at the bad guys. The blend of different strategies makes for a game that never grows stale. And the way the game has been rebuilt for the PS5 controller is remarkable.