Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Wastes Opportunity with Hollow Gaming World

Sorry, Sam Worthington fans, you won’t play a character directly from the James Cameron films in “Frontiers of Pandora.” In fact, this story opens eight years before Jake Sully lands on Pandora. In 2146, the Na’vi orphan you play is kidnapped and trained as a soldier by the invading RDA, the bad guys from “Avatar” and “Avatar: The Way of Water.” When things get messy eight years later—remember all the booms in James Cameron’s 2009 film—the RDA is forced to leave Pandora, dismantling the training program into which you’ve essentially been kidnapped. So the game basically takes place alongside the movies, telling a similar story of rebellion from the viewpoint of the Na’vi. Those who love the lore of “Avatar” may be satisfied with that aspect alone, a way to enrich their experience with James Cameron’s ambitious creation.

Years later, in the game’s opening scenes/tutorial, you escape from the clutches of the remaining RDA, eventually finding your way to a base from which you will essentially become a major player in the resistance. You know those scenes from the movies of Na’vi warriors fighting back against the heavily-armed bad guys and giant mech machines of the humans? That’s the idea here as you largely, at least at the start, use arrows to try and hit weak spots on massive robots or get a silent kill on an evil human.

“Frontiers of Pandora” features an exorbitant amount of open-world exploration and travel. I have spent an insane amount of time just moving across the planet, trying to find something interesting to do. It’s an environment that feels unwieldy, often mistaking size for artistry. It’s only one element of “Frontiers of Pandora” that’s reminiscent of “Far Cry Primal” in that you will encounter wildlife and fauna that can be gathered to craft upgrades and even new gear altogether, but even that aspect feels half-considered. An occasional creature in a valley or plant that poisons the air around you over a hill does not make for a fully-realized world. So much of Pandora feels repetitive, something that likely improves as new regions of the massive map unlock, but a game that’s repetitive for 12 hours is still undeniably repetitive.