Chaz Ebert to Speak at Decatur Book Festival with Gregory Berns

Join Chaz Ebert this Saturday, October 5th at the Decatur Book Festival, where she’ll be speaking with Gregory Berns, author and neuroscientist. Ebert Digital CEO and Publisher of RogerEbert.com, Chaz Ebert will appear at the Marriott Courtyard Hotel on Saturday, October 5 at 4:15pm EST. More information from the official media advisory can be found below:

Chaz Ebert, author of It’s Time to Give a FECK: Elevating Humanity through Forgiveness, Empathy, Compassion, and Kindness and CEO of Ebert Digital LLC, will be joined by fellow author and neuroscientist Gregory Berns on a joint speaking panel entitled “The Science of Empathy” at the Decatur Book Festival. E.R Anderson, the Executive Director of Charis Circle, will serve as the moderator. The panel discussion will focus on the powerful emotion that is empathy, and how heartfelt stories are the ones we remember most.

Books can be purchased on-site or via pre-order through Charis Books. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the festival.