Wilford Brimley: 1934-2020

Wilford Brimley didn’t become an actor much less a star until a later date than most performers, serving in the Marines and working a variety of jobs before deciding he wanted to be an actor in his thirties. He actually got involved in bit parts and as a stunt man in Westerns after a good friend encouraged him to get involved, Robert Duvall. His first film role actually didn’t come until he was well into his forties. After a brief stint on “The Waltons” on television, Brimley broke through with a great supporting performance opposite Jack Lemmon in the hit thriller “The China Syndrome.”

Brimley used that as a launchpad to a very notable ‘80s career, often playing the cynical grump but adding shades of humanity and decency to everything he did. He’s fantastic in 1981’s “Absence of Malice” and reunited in 1983's “Tender Mercies”with his friend Duvall, who reportedly fought for Brimley’s casting. One of his most beloved roles from this period came as Dr. Blair in John Carpenter’s “The Thing.” With his familiar face and no-nonsense demeanor, he helped ground Carpenter’s terrifying vision in relatable human behavior.

He worked non-stop in the ‘80s—he had TEN film credits from 1983-84 alone. His work ethic led to roles in films like “10 to Midnight,” “The Hotel New Hampshire,” and “Country,” before a one-two blockbuster punch in the middle of the decade with 1984’s “The Natural” and 1985’s “Cocoon,” the films that really made him a household name. Opposite Robert Redford in the former, Brimley played the coach of a mediocre team in what would become an instant classic for baseball movie fans. “Cocoon” became something of a trivia talking point in that Brimley wasn’t even 50 when it started shooting but played a retiree along with actors who were over two decades older, one of whom (Don Ameche) won an Oscar.