The Most Unsung Leading Man of His Generation: Val Kilmer (1959-2025)

When he died on Tuesday at age 65 of pneumonia, everyone had their image of Val Kilmer at hand to personally mourn. There was the wonderfully showy Juilliard valedictorian, the youngest actor ever accepted into the prestigious school, the young Brando who made his method bona fides known with theatrical, physical turns in “Tombstone,” “The Doors,” and “Wonderland.” There was the steely, isolated professional who shunned Hollywood’s pleasantries and erased his natural charisma in films like “Heat” and “Spartan”, men who saw through the machinery while becoming one with it.

But there’s a reason that so many people were quick to talk about the comedic wunderkind who first appeared in “Top Secret!” and “Real Genius” and who moved through the world like the forgotten Marx Brother. That’s who he was under everything, a man bemused not by the surreal nature of his life but life in general. He could give performances so stunning you wonder how one body and mind contained them, even more so that he dealt them with the somnambulant reflex of a 3 AM blackjack game. He seemed a little more than human, trapped in the body of a star.

In the documentary “Val” (released in 2021 when the writing about Kilmer’s health post-tracheotomy for throat cancer was on the wall), Kilmer shows off home movies his parents took of him in school plays. He was addicted to getting laughs and was good at it. He does a move, a quick point to punctuate a line, the very present moment of breaking through whatever an actor’s training might be, that lets the audience know he’s aware of them, but more importantly, that he’s got them. The million dollar smile fades, hiding the signature teeth (no one who hears him champ down on them to intimidate Tom Cruise in a locker room in “Top Gun” ever forgets the dimensions of Val Kilmer’s teeth), and a face of mock seriousness falls like a set of blinds, and he points.

“Do I have your attention?” he asks silently.

Val Kilmer gained a reputation for being difficult, cagey, sarcastic, and possibly even insane, but he was never boring. Your attention is his. He got us. The point is still there in “Real Genius” as he once again found himself a kid on a stage amusing himself and an audience. It’s there in “MacGruber,” in which he plays a villain defined by those same 180-degree shifts in mood and intent, a comedic powerhouse. The kid never left him. Not every actor kept him so close during such a storied career with a quick, painful visit to the top of the world.

Part of the reason it’s daunting to write about Val Kilmer is that he was one of the first actors whose presence off-screen became an integral part of his life and career, much like his idol, Marlon Brando. He was constantly writing essays on his own work and the business and art of film, which ran perpetually alongside his performances. He was his own harshest critic and indeed Hollywood’s harshest critic, aware that talents were being squandered on product, which of course meant everyone’s talents were being squandered.

The dream of a kid who grew up remaking movies with his two beloved brothers on the family’s 8mm camera became a vulgar absurdity, and he learned to hate it as he became a movie star instead of an actor. Part of it was his brother Wesley, the director of those little backyard movies, died at age 15. He needed to be his own director and writer now. He began when he got to New York. At Juilliard, he started writing plays and starring in them, his intellect going so fast he seemed to lap himself. He wasn’t satisfied playing third leads (even to the likes of Sean Penn and Kevin Bacon). He needed a challenge. When he was cast in “Top Secret!” he learned to play the guitar in order to play rock star and spy Nick Rivers (he even released an album in character!) only to be told it was funnier if he didn’t really play, like Elvis would in his movies.

He recalls the story in “Val” as the first of many betrayals that awaited him in Hollywood. His talent and determination were not to be rewarded. It was up to him to make the work satisfying anyway. Suitably, he is magnetic in “Top Secret!”, dopey open-mouthed smile/sneer hiding a whip-crack intellect, a dancer’s coordination during long takes of choreography, and unrepeatably verbose dialogue. It was just a comedy, but no one was going to tell Val Kilmer that he was just anything.

“Real Genius” found him playing one of the most memorable waggish slackers of the ’80s snobs v. slobs canon, a brainiac who accidentally builds a laser for the CIA between keggers and pool parties. He turns the mean-spirited Neal Israel/Pat Proft one-liners and fashions a living cartoon with three dimensions: Bugs Bunny for the Reagan years. Kilmer was one of the few Hollywood stars of the era who could play smart because even though he hadn’t studied rocket science, his mind ran as fast as any equation could ask of it. He doesn’t have to fake quick wits.

It made being press-ganged into the cast of “Top Gun” something of a chore. He knew Iceman wasn’t much of a character, so he wrote him an elaborate backstory to occupy his mind, and he became an inextricable part of the film’s texture. Kilmer would never again get near a plane without being called “Iceman” by the pilot. He’d play sidekicks again in “The Real McCoy,” “Tombstone,” “The Island of Dr. Moreau,” and “Kiss Kiss Bang Bang,” allowing him to spread his wings with less attention fixed on him by the director dealing with the leads, though it wasn’t a straight line from strength to strength for this mercurial talent.

Kilmer had the looks and the charm, so he was initially molded into a leading man. “Willow,” George Lucas and Ron Howard’s fanfiction “Lord of the Rings,” turned him into a shaggy-haired and goofy Aragorn fighting dragons and romancing future wife Joanne Whalley. He’d seen Whalley acting at the Royal Court Theatre in London while he was overseas making “Top Secret!” and had never gotten her out of his head. Neither “Willow” nor their marriage was destined for longevity, though they had two children, Mercedes and Jack, who narrates “Val” in his father’s voice, and co-starred with him in Gia Coppola’s “Palo Alto.”

Playing typical leading men didn’t interest him as ’80s Hollywood gave way to ’90s Hollywood. He’s sturdy and enjoyable in Michael Apted’s “Thunderheart,” allowing a degree of self-loathing and a respect for the project’s aims (to draw attention to the apartheid conditions forced on Native American Reservations) kept him in check. The film prompted this from Roger Ebert: “If there is an award for the most unsung leading man of his generation, Kilmer should get it.” By the time he was cast as the third Batman after Adam West and Michael Keaton, there wasn’t much he could do to amuse himself in the part. “My role was to show up and stand where I was told to…” he later said. He modeled Bruce Wayne after soap opera stars, but no one appreciated or noticed the gesture. He can’t help but be charming, but he also looks lost and bored in the uncomfortable cowl and stiff costume. It inspired a wonderfully self-deprecating moment in the show “Life’s Too Short,” where, playing himself, he shows up at a restaurant in the costume and demands that people guess who he is. “Think!” He screams at diners who keep guessing he’s Christian Bale.

In the midst of his agreeing to big action movies for a paycheck, he was given gifts from the universe, as when Oliver Stone announced a film about The Doors and Kilmer, already the spitting image of Jim Morrison, sent in hours of audition material. (The strategy hadn’t panned out for “Full Metal Jacket,” but it worked here.) Kilmer drove everyone around him to distraction with a year’s worth of preparation for the part and then living as Morrison during the production. He rarely changed pants and learned to speak, move, think, and consume like Morrison as Stone filled the screen with projections of the rocker’s LSD-fueled spiritual journey.

“The Doors” erupts from his performance, as pretentious as it is frequently spellbinding, and with anything but work of Kilmer’s caliber at the center, it would be unbearable. The thing about giving yourself over to a performance like this is that it can be tough to come back to earth after months of isolation from yourself (just ask Johnny Depp). Hollywood couldn’t help Kilmer find a suitable follow-up. Playing Batman was not the psychological dare he was hoping for. His few-minute turn as Elvis in “True Romance” hints at what he was capable of doing when allowed to get back into character in something that excited his past self, still buzzing with excitement at Juilliard’s playwriting workshops. For those few minutes, “True Romance” is a sweet and psychotic love letter to the movies, the essence of the story boiled down to a great little two-hander, and Kilmer’s face is never fully in frame.

Doc Holliday came next, probably his most famous performance, if not his best. The production was a few miles down the road from any given director or production executive, and so, with so much overhead blowing away and so many moving parts, the boys were able to play and have fun. Kilmer was covered in silent film makeup to emphasize his tubercular condition and laid himself on a bed of ice for his big death scene. He relishes in his pinched dandy voice and drunkard’s boastfulness, showing off the nothing he’s made his own kingdom as he perishes before our eyes. His bizarro antique turns of phrase and pallid complexion make him the most memorable thing in a movie that features just about every actor in America (Kurt Russell, Sam Elliott, Charlton Heston, Powers Boothe, Michael Rooker, Terry O’Quinn, Thomas Haden Church, Billy Zane, Stephen Lang, Bill Paxton, and that’s just a few of them). Evidently, nobody told Val Kilmer it was an ensemble piece because he made it a star vehicle.

Initially, he was allergic to talking about it—he even stonewalled its biggest fan, Bob Dylan, at a dinner he threw specifically to grill him about it—but Kilmer would be the toast of conventions and anniversary screenings later in life. Indeed, when his leading man days were behind him, he took a much nicer view of the world of superstardom he’d so shunned in his heyday. He did his best to convey to his fellow artists a sense of his attitude of humility and fun. One of his most famous social media posts is a story he told about the day Lou Reed died, involving tickling the stone-faced rockstar. “I regretted it for the longest while as he spoke to me few times after that dinner. But I’m glad now. He needed it.” That was Kilmer’s job later in life.

Of course, the success of “Tombstone” was not the kind he wanted for himself at the time. He turned down “Batman & Robin,” but more thankless big-budget action movies lay in wait for him. It was these enormous canvases, where he had nowhere to hide, that uncovered his limitations. His work in Stephen Hopkins’ “The Ghost and the Darkness” and Philip Noyce’s “The Saint” found him trying on accents and disguises that don’t work, though they’re worth watching for the goofy fun he’s having. Understanding that the movies won’t benefit from a traditional approach, he throws tics and decisions at the wall and sees what sticks. The films were ubiquitous in the days of basic cable and video rental shops. More too-dour work followed, only leavened by the actor’s inner levity. “Red Planet” is a silly potboiler set on Mars with quips I, nevertheless, haven’t forgotten in 25 years. “This is it. That moment they told us about in high school where one day that algebra would save our lives.”

He bucked tradition when he could, like when he appeared in Michael Mann’s “Heat,” perhaps the greatest American heist film. Robert De Niro and Al Pacino took top billing, and so, finally putting his Juilliard days to rest, he learned to love playing the third lead. He had a blast making the movie, gelling with two of his idols as if they were kids at summer camp and working with a director who respected the mystique of actors while pushing them to do things outside their comfort zone. De Niro is a cypher even by his standards in “Heat,” Pacino is a human tornado, and Kilmer is his most stoic and unreadable. He truly just exists as Chris Shiherlis.

There’s no other performance exactly like it in his body of work, nothing quite as intensely natural and human. In one shot, he lets himself into his palatial ranch home, stretches like a cat to kiss his wife Ashley Judd, all beautiful and plush. Within seconds, they’re arguing, and he’s demanding she leave him if she’s so unhappy, leaping over furniture to punctuate his tirade. He’s scary in that moment. His ferocity will re-emerge during the celebrated bank job in the middle of the movie—no thinking, just instinct. It’s his best work on film. He later giddily confessed he “loved every minute of it.”

A few traditional leads followed, like his most soulful take on the voice of Moses (and God) in “The Prince of Egypt” and as a slightly too-chipper, manic pixie blind man in “At First Sight” (a mediocre film with off-the-charts sexual chemistry). The 2000s saw the end of his leading man days but the start of the most interesting part of his career. He retreated once more into his method seriousness to play a meth addict snitch in “The Salton Sea” and pornstar John Holmes in the over-caffeinated “Wonderland,” perfectly portraying a lost soul on the edge. In “Spartan,” he seems to understand that making a serial-number free action thriller with a war-on-terror drunk David Mamet wasn’t anyone’s idea of a dream assignment, but he has palpable fun in the inscrutable film. If you can track down the DVD, his commentary is a thing of loony wonder.

Uncas Blythe:

“While enacting a simultaneous one-man parody of a Hollywood ‘roast’ (he refers affectionately to the director as Daveed Mamé) AND at the same time performing in the character of ‘Val Kilmer,’ a stereotypically wounded and monstrously self-involved celebrity, Kilmer the actor manages to add profound insight and gravitas to what is, admittedly, a ludicrous (2) and confusing B-picture. And, it bears saying, he negotiates this complex performative nexus completely extemporaneously.”

Important supporting parts in “The Missing,” “Kiss Kiss Bang Bang,” and “Deja Vu” for his “Top Gun” director Tony Scott found him in fine form and good spirits. In Ron Howard’s underrated western he shows up for a minute with a marvelously patronizing attitude as a cavalry scout. In the two neo-noirs, his devil-may-care attitude around death, terror, and depravity is warm; you love spending time with him as the heroes head down the rabbit hole. He’s the calm voice of reason, which was a perfect counterpoint to the rumor mill about his difficult behavior.

Admittedly, an awful lot of that can likely be traced to the disastrous making of “The Island of Dr. Moreau,” which should have been a dream come true. Here, he was working with his hero Marlon Brando in Australia on a hifalutin gothic horror adaptation. Instead, they wound up working with a miserable John Frankenheimer as Brando showed up to set with some of his trademark “good ideas” like wearing splotchy white face paint, playing piano duets with the smallest man in the world, and (I wish to god they’d use this one), hiding a vestigial dolphin’s fin under a fez. Brando’s daughter had just committed suicide, and the grief had pushed him into an unreachable place. Kilmer recorded the mess for his massive home video archive, and the bits of it that have surfaced show an embittered cast and crew at loggerheads in the hot sun. By picture’s end, Kilmer’s character is feeding ketamine to man-animal hybrids at an underground rave as he does his Brando impression into a loudspeaker. This is really and truly how it ends. Anyone would have had a hard time taking the film industry seriously after that. He acted out to survive, and it all ended up on film as a form of punishment.

Kilmer stopped taking himself quite so seriously in the aftermath of his busy, taxing ’90s, which allowed him to do incredible unforgettable work in Werner Herzog’s “Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans,” “MacGruber,” “The Fourth Dimension,” in which he plays himself as a Florida wellness guru, and Francis Ford Coppola’s “Twixt,” or “B’Twixt Now and Sunrise.” In Coppola’s film, he exorcised his feelings about working with Brando by playing a man stranded in an unhappy and unfamiliar setting who converses with the ghost of his idol, Edgar Allan Poe (Ben Chaplin). Kilmer turned down a part in Coppola’s “The Outsiders” back in the early ’80s, so their union was a long time coming. He even finds time to do his Brando impression once more for the “Apocalypse Now” director. It seems like a lark, between the 3D photography, the Dan Deacon score, the drunken downtime, the Tom Waits narration, the vampire biker named Flamingo, but by the end, it becomes a heartbreaking autobiographical statement with Kilmer enacting his director’s grief at the death of his son Gian-Carlo. This performance of artistic exhaustion closes in on itself, and the director merges their shared loss, one for his son and one for his brother.

It seemed like Kilmer was settling into a nice rhythm, doing comedies, which he’d always longed to do but so rarely got offered in his glory days, taking cameos (trying on the Jim Morrison swagger one last time as a chainsaw wielding rockstar in Terrence Malick’s “Song to Song”) playing himself and pursuing his passion project (a one man show about Mark Twain and his relationship to Christian Scientist Mary Baker Eddy; the Kilmers were all members of the church growing up) but then the bad news started dripping in. Just why was it he was dubbed in Tomas Alfredson’s disastrous “The Snowman?” It could just be post-production trouble. Right? The film was lousy with them. But why couldn’t he seem to get words out in the dreary horror film “The Super?”

A pattern was emerging, and then an answer after two years of denials from the actor and his team. Throat cancer. His religion prohibited medical intervention, but eventually, he gave in and sought treatment. Four years of treatments and living with a feeding tube all but robbed him of speech, but he continued living, enjoying time with his family, meeting fans who’d been raised with his performances, whose first laughs and crushes were on the dreamboat in “Top Secret!” Then he received a call from his past. Tom Cruise wanted to know if he would like to come back and be Iceman again? Producer Don Simpson died in 1996, and director Tony Scott had died in 2012. They captured Kilmer’s performance, one of his most touching, just in time.

I was born in 1989, which means by the time I was old enough to start forming a favorite among our VHS tapes, Val Kilmer was in a fair amount of what we had, to say nothing of his constant appearances on TV. I watched my “Thunderheart” and “Heat,” favorites of my mom and dad, more times than I can count. He was an actor I followed with great interest because he was there at the foundation of my obsession with movies. It’s hard not to chase that light in those sleepy beautiful eyes. I followed him like an idol and like a friend through the early 2000s discomfort, the DTV downturn in the late oughts, and the joyous reinvention that followed.

When I sat down to watch “Top Gun: Maverick” in 2022, I had nearly 30 years of fandom under my belt, and this fragile man walked in, fearlessly showcasing the long battle with cancer, speaking through a small hole that pushed his airways open long enough for sound to escape. It was one last nod to the audience. He was down, but he was still in it for these precious moments, and he still had our attention. The mischievous glint in his eye still shone brightly as he hugged his beloved co-star and said goodbye to him and us. The actor who conquered the world and the boy who once stood on stage discovering the high that comes from the sound of an audience’s laughter. They both said farewell, but they left a body of work unique in Hollywood. The work on camera, and the man outside the role, watching it all happen, smiling because he knew that he had us.