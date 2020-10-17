Rhonda Fleming: 1923-2020

Willson brought her to the attention of David O. Selznick, who put her under contract and had her playing bit roles before her first standout part as a psychiatric patient who hates men in Alfred Hitchcock’s “Spellbound” (1945). Hitchcock gives Fleming a showcase right at the start of the film; she is brought in to see her doctor (Ingrid Bergman) and scratches the male orderly accompanying her after behaving in a very seductive way with him. “I hate men, I loathe them,” Fleming tells Bergman during their session. “If one so much as touches me, I want to sink my teeth into his hand and bite it off.” She talks about a time when she did actually bite a man: “I suddenly pretended like I was going to kiss him and sank my teeth into his mustache. I bit it clear off!”

Fleming got another eye-catching part in the thriller “The Spiral Staircase” (1946), and she also appeared in the film noir classic “Out of the Past” (1947) as Meta Carson, a secretary involved in shady business. Fleming had an accomplished soprano singing voice, and so she branched out into musicals, playing opposite Bing Crosby in “A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court” (1949), her first film in the Technicolor that came to define her image.

Fleming was a hot commodity at this point, and she later thought that she didn’t choose her parts well enough. “I made the mistake of doing lesser films for good money,” she said. She appeared in some westerns and action movies, including several with Ronald Reagan, and she played Cleopatra in “Serpent of the Nile” (1953). Fleming usually had a naughty gleam in her eye in these pictures, and an air of confidence that saw her through. She betrayed Robert Ryan in the 3-D “Inferno” (1953), which added to her bad girl persona. There was always an air of sensuality about Fleming that comes across most clearly in the way she handles props, as if she needs to caress them.

Her finest hour on screen was in “Slightly Scarlet” (1956), a Technicolor noir directed by Allan Dwan in which Fleming was paired with another sultry redhead, Arlene Dahl, in a story where they got to play sisters. Dahl is the more hot-to-trot of the two sisters in that picture, but Fleming makes an impression as she stealthily walks around the shadowed interiors. The most memorable thing about Fleming on screen is the way she moves, the way she carries herself, as if she is loaded down with riches and so has to move somewhat slowly with them.