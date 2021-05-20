Paul Mooney: 1941-2021

Mooney’s influence on the world of comedy is immeasurable, not just as a comedian in his own right, but also as a writer and a talent scout who sought out and cast many soon-to-be-famous comedians. The Louisiana native scripted some of the most memorably outrageous moments in television history, and got comedians like Damon Wayans, Redd Foxx, Dave Chappelle, Chevy Chase, and Richard Pryor to deliver them to shocked audiences. The polar opposite of safe, Mooney used a certain slur with gleeful abandon and scored his points with equal amounts of sharp observation and brutal truth. He could jar the hell out of you, but once the sting wore off, you realized the man made perfect sense. Alas, every stand-up comedian eventually comes to the end of the set; Mooney walked off the stage for the last time today. He was 79.

Unlike the recent, endless glut of White guys who whine incessantly about “being cancelled” while never doing us a solid by actually disappearing, the outspoken Mr. Paul Mooney reveled in his ability to upset certain members of the audience. And he never complained when people said he was offensive. Watch any of his stand-up shows and you’ll see or hear about someone walking out. “I still have my magic,” he says during one Laugh Factory appearance, acknowledging a few walkouts. Perhaps it was due to the subject matter of his routines and his comedy—Mooney talked about racism. His targets were the people who practiced it and the institutions that made it systemic. “White people will laugh until it’s about them,” he once said.

But he also poked fun at our own people, peppering his dialogue with the N-word. It feels somewhat blasphemous to be euphemistic in a tribute to such a gloriously uninhibited performer, especially one influenced by Lenny Bruce, but decorum must be kept. Catch me at the cookout if you desire a more ribald and uncensored eulogy. The seven-second delay is on here, just as it was during the SNL episode starring Richard Pryor, an episode that begat the most famous (and hilarious) moment in that show’s history. More on that later. For now, I’ll state that Mooney was one of the funniest race comedians to ever tell a Black joke.