Olympia Dukakis: 1931-2021

Dukakis’ career was like that, providing a vital part of an ensemble that elevated and held together other people’s work. Starting in theater in New York City she crisscrossed from stage to movies to TV and back again. After picking up an Oscar for “Moonstruck,” she kept working right up until her death. It was a career of substance not flashiness, and one that reveals how much is lost only in reflection of it.

It was also a career that saw some of its richest rewards in her later life. Fifty years old when she won the Academy Award for “Moonstruck,” she kept playing older women of the type usually ignored at the listeners own peril, whose feistiness was only matched by their tenacity in friendship such as Claire in “Steel Magnolias.”

But it’s her Rose in “Moonstruck” I keep coming back to. Her heartache at her husband getting a wandering eye isn’t presented as part of the film’s comedy but as the profound betrayal of trust it is. In one of the best scenes in the movie she has dinner with John Mahoney, a cad she’s seen romancing multiple women. The scene is a two-hander of great actors playing off each other brilliantly. She deftly jabs every one of his excuses for his behaviour, and his “this is just how men are” bluster. They leave and return to her home, and part of the viewer wants them to spend the night together in a justifiable turnabout is fair play for how her husband has treated her. But she bids Mahoney a firm goodnight and with one of the best lines, and it’s all in Dukakis’ delivery of it, “I can’t invite you in because I’m married, because I know who I am.”

It’s more than a simple puritanical morality of being the better person. Rose is wise enough to know having an affair in revenge won’t make her happy. What she wants more than anything is the sense of happiness in a secure relationship. And she knows herself well enough that she can’t deceive herself with anything less.

It’s why the line “Oh god that’s too bad” when her daughter tells her she loves the man she’s left her fiancée for is so funny and so achingly poignant. That to take the risk for a great romance is to take the chance your heart is going to be in pieces by the end of it. But to not risk that hurt was to live a life denied its fullness.