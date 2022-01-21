Louie Anderson: 1953-2022

He would find much greater success on television, starting with appearances on shows such as “Remington Steele,” “The Jim Henson Hour” and “Grace Under Fire.” In 1995, he co-created “Life with Louie,” an animated series loosely inspired by his own childhood that ran from 1995-1998. Although not a massive hit, the show, which would show his character, 8-year-old Louie, using humor to deal with issues such as his relationship with his father and teasing over his weight, would become a cult favorite and receive a number of awards, including two for Anderson himself for Outstanding Performer in an Animated Program. A live-action 1996 sitcom, “The Louie Show,” would run for only six episodes but in 1999, he was hired to host a revival of the game show standard “Family Feud,” a position he would hold for three years before being replaced in 2002 with Richard Karn.

For the next few years, Anderson would continue to go between stand-up performances, appearances on television shows that included “Ally McBeal,” “Nash Bridges,” “Scrubs” and “Tom Goes to the Mayor” and penning a couple of books, 2009’s The F Word: How to Survive Your Family and 2018’s Hey Mom: Stories for My Mother, But You Can Read Them Too. (He previously published Dear Dad: Letters from an Adult Child in 1991 and Goodbye Jumbo, Hello Cruel World in 1994.) Perhaps his greatest triumph outside of the world of stand-up came in 2016 when he was cast as Christine Baskets, the mother of identical twins played by Zach Galifinakis on the critically acclaimed FX comedy-drama “Baskets” I realize that the idea of a guy dressing up as a woman is among the hoariest gags in the book but the secret to Anderson’s success in the role was that he did not play her as a one-dimensional joke, but as a real person who inspired laughs from her character and not from the fact that it was a guy in a dress. His performance would win the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series in 2016 and he would be nominated again in that category in 2017 and 2018.

In recent years, he would appear on shows like “Drunk History” and “Young Sheldon” and would have recurring roles on “Search Party” and “Twenties.” He also continued to perform onstage, an act that would eventually land him a place on Comedy Central’s list of the 100 Greatest Stand-Up Comedians of All Time. That is a position that no one who professes to know anything about comedy would possibly deny him. He was a man who brilliantly used humor both to make people laugh and to help with the healing process and as much as it hurts to see him go, at least he managed to leave behind a body of work that will allow him to continue to do so for years to come.