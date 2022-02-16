Lata Mangeshkar: A 10-Song Primer

Let us begin with playback singing itself. Songs in Indian films—whether in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Bengali, etc.—are almost never sung by the actors themselves. They are lip-syncing to a previously recorded song by a professional singer. Lata Mangheskar was born in 1929, in present-day Indore, to artist parents: her father was a classical singer and theater actor, her mother a Konkani musician. And while she received music lessons from her father—and acted in his plays—throughout her childhood, Mangeshkar did not begin formal training for a career as a singer till 1945, when she moved to Bombay, India’s film hub. Both Lata and her sister Asha (who went on to become an equally gifted playback singer in her own right) also acted as young women in films; their father’s death in 1942 forced them to do anything they could to ameliorate the family’s poverty. Mangeshkar hated acting, however, and found a way to approach the composer Ghulam Haider, renowned throughout India and Pakistan for his formative contributions to Hindi cinema in its infancy. Impressed by her determination and talent, he hired the teenage Lata to sing “Dil Mera Toda, Mujhe Kahin Ka Na Choda” in the 1948 film “Majboor.” Her grasp of melody is sweet, her tone plaintive—as the lyrics demand (“You broke my heart and left me high and dry”)—but her craft is clearly undeveloped.

1. "Aayega Aanewala"

It was just a year later, however, that Lata Mangeshkar first drew nationwide notice. The 1949 film “Mahal,” the directorial debut of Kamal Amrohi, with music by Khemchand Prakash, starred Madhubala, one of Hindi cinema’s biggest and brightest stars, who was only 16 herself when the film was made. “Aayega Aanewala,” lip-synced by the actress, is a very unusual song: the first three minutes and 16 seconds the actress is unseen, and the voice that draws actor Ashok Kumar to search for its source is simply reciting a poem. The song proper does not begin till 3:17. Early in her career Mangeshkar was known to slightly imitate the beloved Hindi film singer Noor Jehan, famous for her nasal vocals. “Aayega Aanewala” borrows from this style, especially in the first verse. But as her voice scales higher notes in the song, a glimmer of Lata Mangeshkar’s skill is audible. Prior to the blockbuster success of this song, playback singers were not considered artists, per se. They provided a service to a film, but not prized on par with actors and the director. A potent combination of luck, talent, and confidence pushed “Aayega Aanewala,” playback singing, and Lata Mangeshkar to the forefront of the audience’s imagination.





2. "Dil Jale to Jale"

“Dil Jale to Jale,” (“If the Heart Burns, Let It Burn”) from the 1954 film noir “Taxi Driver” (I highly doubt Martin Scorsese saw this one before he made his own), is yet another unusual song: heavily syncopated, jazzy, and Sheila Ramani, the lip-syncing actress onscreen, is styled like a sari-wearing version of Rita Hayworth in “Gilda” (1946). Mangeshkar was known for refusing what she called “nightclub songs;” her sister Asha usually wound up with these rejected assignments. But “Dil Jale To Jale” is restrained enough to be classical, while sexy without veering into Mangeshkar’s much-hated “vulgar” genre of songs.