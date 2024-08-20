In Memoriam: Alain Delon

As I walked out, I ran into a renowned critic, who stated, with the utmost cheerfulness, “Well. That was terrible.”

And my friend was not wrong—there was little to distinguish the filmmaking. Yet I enjoyed the movie, which is another way of saying I enjoyed Delon. For a good long chunk of his career, roles like Tony Arzenta were Delon’s bread and butter. And international audiences kept going back for more. Because even with a dull script, Alain Delon—who died this past weekend, age 88—was a peerless movie star. Given a good part, and he had them many times, he was an exceptional actor as well.

Delon had a rough start and an even rougher adolescence, as he was repeatedly bounced out of schools for bad behavior and low grades; “he was typically 43rd out of 44,” according to his mother. He tried to find a niche, faring poorly as an assistant to his stepfather’s butcher business and doing even worse as a French marine in Indochina. Delon saw combat, but he also saw the brig after stealing a jeep. It’s lucky for all of us that after he was discharged, Delon was eventually spotted in Cannes (how could they miss him) and offered a chance in movies.

He had no training; he learned on the job. Delon began with a part in Yves Allégret’s over-titled 1957 “Send a Woman When the Devil Fails,” and he reminisced much later about what Allégret told him about acting: “Speak as you are speaking to me. Stare as you are staring at me. Listen as you are listening to me. Don’t act. Live.’” Added Delon, “It changed everything.”

Indeed, we can see how Delon used that advice in his first major role, as the remorseless Tom Ripley in Rene Clement’s "Purple Noon" (1960). There’s a famous scene where Ripley tells his erstwhile friend Philippe Greenleaf (Maurice Ronet) how he plans to steal his money and identity, which would naturally involve killing Philippe first. That’s chilling enough, but the moment takes on added impact from the fact that we have spent some considerable runtime watching Ripley think about it, seeing him decide that Philippe doesn’t deserve the money or the girl. Later, you can watch Ripley’s fleeting glance at his hotel room, and know instantly, before he moves, that he’s looking for a blunt instrument with which to bash in the head of the intrusive Freddy Miles (Billy Kearns).

