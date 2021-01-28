Cloris Leachman: 1926-2021

Though Phyllis is off-putting, she’s still quite funny and, at times, even touching. For example, in “The Lars Affair,” Mary Richards learns that Phyllis’ never-seen dermatologist husband, Lars, is having an affair with Betty White’s Sue Ann Nivens. Ed. Weinberger’s script gives Phyllis a variety of beats to hit: denial, comedic attempts at reinvention to save her marriage, rage, anxiety and vengeance. Leachman plays them all to the hilt, culminating in an inspired bit of soufflé-flattening slapstick. On the aforementioned TV Guide Top 100 Episodes list, this one came in at number 27.

I could go on and on, mentioning Leachman’s work in “Malcolm In The Middle” and “Raising Hope” on TV and in animated features like “The Iron Giant” or the one that traumatized me for life, “The Mouse and His Child.” And my trash-loving heart would love to wax poetic about “Crazy Mama,” the 1975 Jonathan Demme movie she made with Ann Sothern, Mr. Magoo and Ralph Malph from “Happy Days.” You owe it to yourself to see that. Even “Bad Santa” warrants some consideration.

However, I’ll end this tribute with the role that showed just how versatile Leachman was as an actor, her Oscar-winning performance as Ruth Popper in Larry McMurtry and Peter Bogdanovich’s “The Last Picture Show.” Neglected by her football coach husband, Popper enters into an affair with one of his players, Sonny Crawford (Timothy Bottoms). She knows it’s a bad idea, and so does he, but really, what else is there to do in this town? The film is frank in its sexuality, showing how carnal acts can stave off an unbearable sense of hopelessness for a little while. Bogdanovich loves Leachman’s face, letting his camera drink it in as it speaks volumes of hurt or relief. You can see little sparks of joy dancing in her eyes while the rest of her physical being telegraphs cautious reservation and restraint. We feel her pain when she is thrown over by Crawford for his crush, Jacy Farrow.

Yet Popper’s story arc refuses to make her an object of pity or tragedy. Instead, in the last scene of the film, she becomes an avenging angel wielding white-hot rage and soothing mercy in equal measure. Leachman strikes an amazing balance here, cycling through her emotions with impunity, ending on a note of cathartic grace. Watch how she takes Bottoms’ hand in the last scene, and listen to the way she utters her final line of dialogue. The emotional complexity is astonishing enough to move one to tears. It’s as fine a piece of acting as I have ever seen, a testament to what I’ll miss most about her.

Rather than say “Rest In Peace,” I’ll scare the horses by simply saying “Good night, Frau Blücher.”