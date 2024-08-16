A Woman Without Peers: Gena Rowlands (1930-2024)

Rowlands goes so far here it feels dangerous watching it. She's out where the air is thin. Will she be able to come back? She shatters over and over, until there is no discernible "self" left. By the end, she is nothing but terror and paranoia, powered by adrenaline surges and panic. Peter Falk looks truly distressed during the confrontation in the living room when the doctor tries to give Mabel a sedative. Rowlands, like a cornered animal, pushes her arms out in front of her, making a little cross with her fingers to ward off evil. She looks unreachable.

Mabel's behavior is unacceptable mostly because she makes people uncomfortable. What's the "influence" Mabel is under? It was "read" at the time (1974) as a feminist statement, with Nick - patriarchy - as the "influence," a fair but uninteresting interpretation. Cassavetes didn’t tell stories in a binary easily dissected way. Nick is a man, but he's not "at home" in the world either. He's got some loose marbles himself. He married Mabel, after all. No conventional man would marry Mabel. One of the reasons why the film sticks with you forever once you've seen it is its questions are implicit, and the answers are irrelevant. Even Mabel doesn't know why this happened to her. Years after Cassavetes' death, Rowlands was asked about what she thought happened to Mabel and Nick, and she said she thought they were still out there somewhere, still kooky, still in love. It was a very moving answer.

Making the film depleted Cassavetes' resources, and they had a hard time finding distribution. They finally distributed it themselves. Even without a studio backing them, Rowlands was nominated for an Oscar. The film caused a furor when it premiered at the New York Film Festival, with thunderous ovations for them both.