HBO's Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty Can't Find On-Court Chemistry

“Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty,” a glam-textured and hyperactive sport-dramedy about the two fortune-changers of the franchise—Dr. Jerry Buss (John C. Reilly) and Magic Johnson (Quincy Isaiah)—isn’t a slam dunk. Despite a plethora of well-tuned performances, its visuals and narratives stumble. Is this ten-episode series about Magic? Magic versus Bird? Buss? The rise of the NBA? Los Angeles culture itself? In a perfect world, the answer would be all of the above. Which might be the show’s intent, but the desire rarely comes to fruition.

Adapted by creators Max Borenstein and Jim Hecht from the book Showtime by Jeff Pearlman, “Winning Time” often wants to replicate the success of “The Bronx is Burning,” the 2007 mini-series about the 1977 New York Yankees. The latter series understood how teams reflect their cities, using the Yankees’ combative World Series run—wherein team owner George Steinbrenner, manager Billy Martin, and new star player Reggie Jackson feuded—in relation to a summer haunted by a heat wave, a serial killer, a mayoral election and more. Those events were the nucleus to explore the interpersonal parallels between its primary characters. "Winning Time," on the other hand, bumbles around without any strong focal point, causing each character to languish in their own discreet arc without organically melding together.

The paltry storytelling produces another side effect: underwritten protagonists and antagonists. In the eight episodes given to critics, Magic arrives in Los Angeles from Lansing, Michigan, with a thousand-watt smile and plenty of demons lurking behind those pearly whites. As he begins to acclimate to his new, glitzy surroundings, he develops an unlikely and fast friendship with incoming team owner Jerry Buss. Initially, the world seems to exist at Magic’s feet. The media view him as the savior of the franchise, merchandisers want to flex his star appeal, and fawning beautiful women are in big supply—the latter will prove a major weakness. Some are immune to the young rookie’s schtick: the perennially perturbed, self-loathing West (Jason Clarke) dismisses Magic as too tall to play point guard; his teammates would rather the rookie know his place (at the back); the stoic, imposing captain Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Solomon Hughes) is both bemused by the temperamentally opposite point guard and annoyed by the rookie’s perceived shucking and jiving. Simply put, everyone thinks the Magic is fake.