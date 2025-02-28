What to Watch on Netflix: March 2025

We’re back to hold your hand and walk you through the new movie offerings over the next 30 days on the biggest streaming service in the world. Believe it or not, mere weeks after it was in theaters, the Gerard Butler action sequel “Den of Thieves 2: Pantera” is hitting the service, one of the few highlights this month. Other additions include films starring Adam Sandler, Harrison Ford, and Saoirse Ronan, along with a film that made my top ten for Sight & Sound. Guess which one? (No, not “Friday.”)

March 1

“50 First Dates”

One of Adam Sandler’s most beloved rom-coms sees him wooing a woman who has consistent amnesia, played by his “The Wedding Singer” co-star Drew Barrymore. Roger called it “a kinder and gentler Adam Sandler.”

“Annie” (2014)

No, not the Carol Burnett classic but the 2010s remake with Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz. Most critics (and most audiences) blew this one off when it was released, but I remember a phase when my kids loved it. Maybe yours will too.

“Beginners”

Christopher Plummer landed an Oscar for his work in this 2010 personal dramedy by Mike Mills. It’s based on the true story of its creator, whose father came out when he was 75, a mere five years before he passed. Heartfelt and true, it also stars Ewan McGregor.

“Black Hawk Down”

One of Ridley Scott’s most acclaimed films retells in harrowing detail the downing of a Black Hawk helicopter during the Battle of Mogadishu in 1993, and the struggle for survival of the soldiers on the scene. Featuring Scott at his most technically impressive, it also has an incredible ensemble that features too many names to recount here, but watch for Tom Hardy’s film debut.

“Blade Runner: The Final Cut”

More Ridley! One of the most influential movies ever made returns to Netflix in its “Final Cut” from 2007. This is the version that Scott truly claims as his own without the narration, of course, the full-length version of the unicorn dream (which is only in this version) and none of the tweaks and cuts that had been made to tone down the violence. It’s the definitive way to see an essential film.

“Do the Right Thing”

It’s hard to believe that we are not really that far away from the 40th anniversary of Spike Lee’s masterpiece, a drama that not only changed the game on its release but remains as powerful today as when it came out. If you haven’t seen it, correct that oversight immediately, but even those of you who haven’t revisited it in years should take another look. It blows my mind every time I watch it.

“Friday”

Ice Cube and Chris Tucker helped reshape the culture with this smash hit, a movie that was underrated in its time and still feels a little more dismissed than it should be. It’s much sharper than it might seem, particularly in how the great F. Gary Gray balanced Tucker’s style with Cube’s to create comedy history.

“High-Rise”

J.G. Ballard’s incendiary novel of the same name was adapted into this Ben Wheatley film that deconstructs society in the form of one luxury apartment building. Set in a building that provides for all the needs of its wealthy inhabitants, it’s a film that starts as social drama and descends into pure chaos, and it stars Tom Hiddleston, Luke Evans, Jeremy Irons, and Sienna Miller.

“The Holiday”

One of Nancy Meyers’ most beloved rom-coms doesn’t just have to be watched around the holidays. Check out the flirtations and expectations of characters played by Jude Law, Cameron Diaz, Jack Black, and Kate Winslet any time of the year. It’s so cheesy that it could aggravate the lactose intolerant, but it’s also filled with such remarkably likable characters that only Scrooge would complain too loudly.

“MA”

Octavia Spencer has had such a unique career, sliding from blockbusters to indie dramas and everything in between. I guess this qualifies as in between. More of a meme generator than a legitimately scary horror flick, it’s the tale of a woman who essentially terrorizes some local teenagers, sort of a Karen Gone Mad story that reportedly started life because director Tate Taylor wanted to make “something fucked up.” Mission accomplished!

“Pride & Prejudice”

Joe Wright directed arguably the best Jane Austen adaptation of all time with the movie that really made Keira Knightley a star. It also features a great, charming turn from the future Emmy winner of Matthew Macfadyen as the unforgettable Mr. Darcy.

“Runaway Jury”

Remember when they used to release a new John Grisham movie every year, sometimes twice? This sharply made legal thriller will bring you back to that era and also serves as a great flick to check out to honor Gene Hackman, one of the best to ever do it.

“Sicario”

Long before he went to Arrakis, Denis Villeneuve ventured to the border for this wildly successful thriller about a government task force trying to take down a Mexican drug cartel. Villeneuve’s direction is robust, but the thing that really makes this movie is arguably career-best work from Benicio del Toro, robbed of an Oscar nomination here.

“Ted”

Who could have possibly guessed that a foul-mouthed toy bear would make comedy history? “Ted” came along at just the right time in the wave of R-rated comedies that followed “The Hanover,” and made over half a billion dollars worldwide, a number that seems impossible for a movie like this today, which would probably just go to Netflix directly.

“Vampires”

Yes, this is minor John Carpenter, but minor John Carpenter is major for nearly anybody else. It’s choppy, messy, and weird, but I still kinda love it.

“Wedding Crashers”

Still quoted to this day, “Wedding Crashers” actually turns 20 this year. Celebrate the anniversary of the movie that allowed hundreds of jerks to think they were the Vince Vaughn of their friend group with a rewatch on Netflix.

March 2

“How to Have Sex”

Mia McKenna-Bruce stars in this 2023 coming-of-age drama, making its Netflix debut this month. Our very own Peyton Robinson loved it, giving it our highest rating at the link above.

March 18

“The Outrun”

Saoirse Ronan gives one of the best performances of 2024 in this drama based on the memoir of the same name by Amy Liptrot. Ronan plays a woman who goes to the edge of the world to escape her alcoholism in a drama that’s a showcase for someone who is truly one of the best actresses of her generation.

March 20

“Den of Thieves 2: Pantera”

Gerard Butler and O’Shea Jackson Jr. return to the characters they played in the 2018 hit about bank robbers and the men who chase them. If that movie was “Heat,” this one is “Ronin,” a story told with a very different tempo that works on its own terms.

March 28

“Talk to Me”

Danny and Michael Philippou return to theaters this year with an A24 movie called “Bring Her Back,” which has an insanely great preview. See the movie that put them on the map with this smash hit, the highest-grossing horror film in A24’s history.

The Rest

“Blood and Bone” (3/1)

“Cell 211” (3/1)

“National Security” (3/1)

“Next Friday” (3/1)

“See No Evil, Hear No Evil” (3/1)

“Larissa: The Other Side of Anitta” (3/6)

“Delicious” (3/7)

“Nadaanyian” (3/7)

“When Life Gives You Tangerines” (3/7)

“The Electric State” (3/14)

“The Life List” (3/28)

“Promised Hearts” (3/31)