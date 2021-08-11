Disney+'s What If...? is a Cynical Remix of MCU Storylines

The series debuts with great timing to a recently published article in The Guardian about how Marvel and DC Comics are barely paying some of the original comic book storytellers behind these entities. Not that all of these particular characters come from that generation, but that they are from the same school of thought of Disney and Marvel repurposing, of taking brand storylines and characters, and making whatever they can from the same pieces; the honoring of originality is more of a bonus, like the $5,000 check sent to creators when their characters are used.

I love the idea of different dimensions in general, and think it's fascinating to think about—this series is like a 101 version of it for kids, which beats showing them the movie "Rabbit Hole." But playing with different realities in "What If...?" feels kind of weightless here; when the series is more staying within the parameters of what we’ve seen before, it’s kind of obnoxious. It starts to branch out a little more as the episode moves on, but the lack of truly messing with things makes clear how much the web of possibilities always leads to the lesser ambitions of the almighty IP.

Inexplicably not released on a Saturday morning, this is the breakfast cereal version of the larger full course meals that Marvel has been giving their viewers tentpole after tentpole. The plotting takes out much of the excess from the earlier stuff and relies on a cartoon’s breakneck development, with just a bit of dialogue and character development, while the previous movie rings in your brain. That is to say that the first episode goes down pretty quick, zipping from one big sequence like Captain Carter jumping from one enemy to attack with her shield to the next. It's also to say that it feels more indulgent than usual; it's the MCU at 1.5x speed.