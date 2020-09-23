Amazon's Utopia is a Massive, Maddening Game

“Utopia” starts with the comic book that gives it its name—a meticulously illustrated comic book meant to follow up the previous “Dystopia.” The story of a girl named Jessica Hyde and a figure named Mr. Rabbit, “Dystopia” was treated as a type of decoder for previous pandemics, garnering not just cosplay fans but those who who connected the imagery to different epidemics in real-life, and obsessed about the next installment. In episode one, "Utopia" appears, and a hunt begins. First, it all goes down at a comic convention outside Chicago, in which people like Ian (Dan Byrd), Wilson (Desmin Borges), Samantha (Jessica Rothe), and Becky (Ashleigh LaThrop) try to coordinate their bids to get it together. Things quickly becomes violent when Arby (Christopher Denham) and Rod (Michael B. Woods) show up. No one has even read this comic book yet, found in a random man's home, and yet people will kill for it. The first episode of "Utopia" in particular racks up a big body count, seemingly out of nowhere. Our conspiracy nerds are now targets, and the series puts them on the run as a new virus starts to infect schoolchildren in America.

Despite so much going on, the first couple episodes in the series are bizarrely glacial. It’s in part because of this obsession with the comic book that we don’t share, even if the characters are daffy enough to be amusing in pursuing it, screaming their heads off. Especially with its abrasive violence early on, "Utopia" is unable to create a rich edginess when showing its ruthless side; instead it comes off as forceful. Almost in a way that parodies shows that hem and haw before killing off someone major, “Utopia” does it practically to save space, and moves on.

And then, from out of the story of “Dystopia” pops Jessica Hyde (Sasha Lane) in real life, looking for answers with the forced help of the nerds. She helps guide the story toward its more fascinating idea of the conspiracy depicted in the comic, and the real backstory behind its mysterious creator. Lane is a true force in the series, impulsive and unflinching when it comes to getting what she wants, while cloaking her own emotional turmoil in a ruthless nihilism. She becomes both the heavy and the emotional center for the story, as the comic book fans are more like a team of sidekicks as they seek to understand the comic and its creator.