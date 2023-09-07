The Walking Dead Finds Religion In the Compelling, Odd Spinoff Daryl Dixon

But for all the repetition and signature oddness of AMC’s latest attempt to extend the life of its universe, there’s something innately fascinating about “Daryl Dixon”’s stripped-down, keenly focused presentation. It’s a ripoff and a spinoff all in one, but it also gives a beloved character the room to shine that he was denied in his flagship show.

The character in question, of course, is the eponymous Daryl, who finds himself in the opening minutes of the premiere having precariously washed ashore in France. The reasons for his arrival are obscured for much of the season, and Norman Reedus himself seems perplexed as to why he’s even here. (After all, we last saw him in the “Walking Dead” finale, riding his motorcycle to unknown destinations.)

It’s not long before our adrift stranger finds a new purpose in this strange land, as he’s taken in by a convent of badass nuns who’ve armed themselves to fend off both des morts-vivants and the “guerriers,” paramilitary forces who raid the countryside for a mysterious villainess (Anne Cherrier’s icy Genet). He’s soon recruited for a holier purpose: escort a jeune garçon named Laurent (Louis Puech Scigliuzzi) to a mysterious refuge called The Nest, where the nuns tell him he’s a “miracle” who’s fated to usher in a new era of mankind in this broken world. So off the two go, escorted by Isabelle (“The Essex Serpent”’s Clemence Poésy), a warrior nun with more than one connection to Laurent’s unique provenance, to navigate the walker-filled countrysides and cobblestone streets of France.

It’s no secret that “Daryl Dixon” was originally conceived as a “Daryl & Carol” spinoff, with fellow stalwart Melissa McBride choosing late in the game not to participate. But the renewed focus on Daryl alone is so refreshing; despite lasting almost the entirety of the original show’s run, Reedus got precious little to do in the back half of the show, swallowed by an ensemble that kept growing around him. Here, Reedus is front and center, and he makes an incredibly compelling lead: He’s still buttoned down, terse, and gruff, but showrunner David Zabel (“ER”) uses this biker-in-King-Arthur’s-Court vibe to test the confines of Daryl’s guardedness.