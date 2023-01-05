The Rig Digs For Crude, But Effective Eco-Horror Thrills

That's a big part of "The Rig" 's homespun charm, coasting through its eco-horror trappings with underdog gumption, even if it doesn't have the budget or the thematic weight to give its ideas purchase. Its basic setup is the stuff of "Alien," "The Thing," and "The Mist" all rolled together: A group of oil rig workers, all getting ready for their last shaft before a long-awaited leave, suddenly run afoul of a strange fog that cuts them off from the outside world. What's more, their drilling may well have awakened something ancient, something that wants to punish mankind for their disturbance of the natural order.

Over the rest of the six-episode series (only three of which were provided for review), "The Rig" plods along the typical survival-horror beats with the predictability of the tides. The cast is game but large, and they strain against the flatness of their characters and the little screen time they're given to grow them. There's the stern-but-professional company rep ("Schitt's Creek" 's Emily Hampshire), who (wouldn't you know it) wanted to be a paleontologist and acts as our erstwhile Ripley figure. Don't forget the pragmatic rig supervisor (Iain Glen), desperate to keep his exhausted, scared roughnecks from tearing themselves apart. Among the rank and file, we've got the bright-eyed newbie (Calvin Demba) who's waiting to go home to his wife and family, the stalwart second-in-command (Richard Pepple), the world-weary medic (Rochenda Sandall), the reckless, brutish mutineer (Owen Teale), the list goes on.

Granted, David Macpherson's script does its level best to ramp up the tension slowly, settling us in with the broad strokes of these characters in their day-to-day before seeing how the crisis with the fog, and all the attending crises that follow, push their respective buttons. Like the sci-horror films mentioned earlier, "The Rig" revels in the workaday competence of its cast of characters; they're good at their jobs but exhausted and frustrated with the isolation of rig work and the disappointing pay. More than the inscrutable nature of the force they encounter out there, much of the show's appeal lies in putting these already-worn-out characters in a pressure cooker just to see how it changes them.