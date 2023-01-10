HBO Confidently Adapts Breakthrough Video Game The Last of Us

After a chilling prologue in which an expert on a talk show offers his belief that the world-ending pandemic will be fungal and not viral, “The Last of Us” opens properly in 2003, hours before society’s collapse. The first half of the first episode unfurls the devastating prologue to the game, one that introduces Joel (Pedro Pascal), an Austin-based contractor and his brother Tommy (Gabriel Luna). When a fungal infection known as Cordyceps becomes contagious, the world becomes a waking nightmare as infected neighbors attack and planes literally fall from the sky. Joel barely survives, but he will carry the trauma of this day through the entire season.

Jump two decades to 2023 and a new vision of the world. Most of the population is dead or turned into infected creatures that rip flesh from bone. Major cities like Boston have become quarantine zones, run by heartless military forces, which have created an underground rebel group known as the Fireflies. In a world with few supplies, Joel has become a smuggler, working with a woman named Tess (Anna Torv) on the fringe of society. They are trying to get the necessary elements to venture west and find Tommy when they basically stumble upon something that could change the world. The Fireflies, led by a woman named Marlene (Merle Dandridge, the voice actor of the character from the game), are holding a girl named Ellie (Bella Ramsey) captive. It turns out that she could hold the key for humanity’s survival and it’s not long before Joel ends up agreeing to transport her west too.

The bulk of “The Last of Us” is a journey, reminiscent of projects like “Children of Men” and “The Road” in the way it captures a decimated civilization through the eyes of small groups that travel through it. The structure of an episodic season allows creators Neil Druckmann (who co-created the game) and Craig Mazin (“Chernobyl”) to tell Joel & Ellie’s story in well-defined chapters. One of many things that works about this show is how much it avoids the 9-part movie structure of modern television and actually tells its story with a balance of episodic and season-long narratives. For example, the third episode consists almost entirely of a flashback to what happened to a minor character from the game named Bill (Nick Offerman) during the outbreak and subsequent two decades. Co-starring Murray Bartlett (“The White Lotus”), it is a phenomenal short film that also works in conversation with the themes of the rest of the season. Two episodes later, Melanie Lynskey pops up as a new character named Kathleen, a vicious resistance leader who has been turned ruthless by all of the pain and betrayal in this vision of America. The seventh chapter adapts the excellent expansion "Left Behind," filling in essential back story for Ellie.